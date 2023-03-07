'He's an amazing horse' - Jordan Gainford's joy as he keeps ride on Gerri Colombe

Jordan Gainford is relishing the prospect of partnering Brown Advisory Novices' Chase favourite Gerri Colombe next Wednesday and thinks the key to the unbeaten seven-year-old is having something to aim at.

In the absence of the luckless Jack Kennedy, Gordon Elliott has revealed Gainford will keep the ride on Gerri Colombe at Cheltenham having won Grade 1s on him at Limerick and Sandown already this season.

Gerri Colombe, a best-priced 7-4 shot, is one of the bankers of the week for many punters and Gainford could not have been any happier with his work on Tuesday morning. He said: "He felt great. He had his ears pricked the whole way and took everything in his stride. He's an amazing horse in that nothing ever fazes him. He's so laid-back.