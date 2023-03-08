Racing Post logo
'The hill will really suit him' - Barry O'Neill building a strong book of rides for Cheltenham

Barry O'Neill: may have some big chances at Cheltenham next week
Barry O'Neill: may have some big chances at Cheltenham next week

Barry O'Neill has secured an exciting book of rides as he attempts for a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival success next week.

O'Neill, who has been crowned Ireland's champion point-to-point jockey for the last six years, has come close to a first festival winner, most recently when narrowly denied on Winged Leader in last year's St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase.

There is a strong possibility he could go one better this year with Vaucelet for the same connections, who is a general 9-4 chance for the race on the Friday.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 11:10, 8 March 2023
