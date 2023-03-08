'The hill will really suit him' - Barry O'Neill building a strong book of rides for Cheltenham
Barry O'Neill: may have some big chances at Cheltenham next weekCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Barry O'Neill has secured an exciting book of rides as he attempts for a breakthrough Cheltenham Festival success next week.
O'Neill, who has been crowned Ireland's champion point-to-point jockey for the last six years, has come close to a first festival winner, most recently when narrowly denied on Winged Leader in last year's St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase.
There is a strong possibility he could go one better this year with Vaucelet for the same connections, who is a general 9-4 chance for the race on the Friday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 11:10, 8 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement