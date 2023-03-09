Four Racing Post tipsters including Tom Segal and Paul Kealy share their Cheltenham Lucky 15s

From a scintillating Supreme through to Friday's closing Martin Pipe, punters will be looking to put together some big-priced multiples across the week. We asked four of our top tipsters to put forward their best Lucky 15 for the Cheltenham Festival . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Richard Birch

– (1.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)

– (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)

– (3.30 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)

– (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)

Paul Kealy

– (2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)

– (2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)

– (4.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)

– (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)

Graeme Rodway

– (3.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)

– (2.10 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)

– (2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)

– (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)

Tom Segal

– (2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)

– (1.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)

– (1.30 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)

– (5.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.