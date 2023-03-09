Racing Post logo
Cheltenham Festival

Four Racing Post tipsters including Tom Segal and Paul Kealy share their Cheltenham Lucky 15s

From a scintillating Supreme through to Friday's closing Martin Pipe, punters will be looking to put together some big-priced multiples across the week. We asked four of our top tipsters to put forward their best Lucky 15 for the Cheltenham Festival . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Richard Birch

Il Etait TempsSupreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
ShishkinRyanair Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Home By The LeeStayers' Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Galopin Des ChampsGold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)

Paul Kealy

NassalamUltima Handicap Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
CamprondCoral Cup (2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Elixir De NutzGrand Annual (4.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
An TailliurPertemps Final (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)

Graeme Rodway

Constitution HillChampion Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
Gerri ColombeBrown Advisory (2.10 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Watch House CrossCoral Cup (2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Galopin Des ChampsGold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)

Tom Segal

Corach RamblerUltima Handicap Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
Impaire Et PasseBallymore Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
BanbridgeTurners Novices' Chase (1.30 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Cool SurvivorMartin Pipe (5.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 07:00, 9 March 2023
