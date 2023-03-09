Four Racing Post tipsters including Tom Segal and Paul Kealy share their Cheltenham Lucky 15s
From a scintillating Supreme through to Friday's closing Martin Pipe, punters will be looking to put together some big-priced multiples across the week. We asked four of our top tipsters to put forward their best Lucky 15 for the Cheltenham Festival . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
The best free bets and betting offers all in one place
Richard Birch
Il Etait Temps – Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
Shishkin – Ryanair Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Home By The Lee – Stayers' Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Galopin Des Champs – Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)
Paul Kealy
Nassalam – Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
Camprond – Coral Cup (2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Elixir De Nutz – Grand Annual (4.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
An Tailliur – Pertemps Final (2.50 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Graeme Rodway
Constitution Hill – Champion Hurdle (3.30 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
Gerri Colombe – Brown Advisory (2.10 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Watch House Cross – Coral Cup (2.50 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Galopin Des Champs – Gold Cup (3.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)
Tom Segal
Corach Rambler – Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50 Cheltenham, Tuesday, March 14)
Impaire Et Passe – Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (1.30 Cheltenham, Wednesday, March 15)
Banbridge – Turners Novices' Chase (1.30 Cheltenham, Thursday, March 16)
Cool Survivor – Martin Pipe (5.30 Cheltenham, Friday, March 17)
How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?
How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.
Read these next:
The Punting Club: our judges answer your Cheltenham Festival questions
The Punting Club: '20-1 is a bonkers price' - your Cheltenham Festival questions answered
Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.