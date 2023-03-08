'It’s definitely her last run' - Honeysuckle team counting down to final fling in the Mares' Hurdle
The team surrounding dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle say they have been overwhelmed by the messages of support they have received in the build-up to her swansong at Cheltenham next Tuesday.
While it is near-certain that Kenny Alexander's mare of a lifetime will seek a second win in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, she was confirmed at the six-day stage for both that race and the Unibet Champion Hurdle on Tuesday.
Alexander will have more than one arrow to fire over the four days, too, with racing manager Peter Molony notably keen on the chances of both the Gala Marceau and Halka Du Tabert later in the week.
