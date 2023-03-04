'He's just done a great piece of work' - Lavelle hoping for strongly run Stayers' Hurdle for Paisley Park

Emma Lavelle is hopeful a fast pace will see Paisley Park put in an improved performance as he heads for his fifth Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle in under two weeks' time at the Cheltenham Festival.

The popular veteran is a 14-1 chance to regain the race he won in 2019, while he has also been placed behind Flooring Porter for the last two years, and his trainer reports him to be in sparkling condition.

"He's good, he's just done a great piece of work on the grass and he seems in lovely form," she said on Saturday morning. "I couldn't be happier with him but the Stayers' Hurdle is now looking really competitive."

The 11-year-old finished with his customary late flourish to clinch his fourth Grade 1 in the Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, and his trainer points towards several factors to explain a below-par run when bidding for a fourth consecutive Cleeve Hurdle in January.

She said: "There's no doubt when he's travelling that close to the pace and still going well that late on, you know they can't have gone as quick as he needs them to. Our horses weren't running great at the time and there may have been some residuals of that too.

"It's so funny, I had people messaging me saying 'he's been a great horse and that should be it' afterwards. Well, hang on a minute, he won a Grade 1 around Kempton – a track he never should have liked – on Boxing Day! He writes his own script, he always has done.

"With the runners that are likely to be in the Stayers' this year I think they will go a good gallop. He's one of those incredible horses who doesn't mind what the ground is and it's a good race, but hopefully he'll be knocking on the door and staying on up the hill."

It may not be the last time we see Paisley Park in competitive action either as, while he will not run again this term, the prospect of another season is still firmly on the table.

"I don't think this is going to be a last hurrah," Lavelle said. "He will dictate what the plans will be with however he seems. It will definitely be his last race of the season, Punchestown just doesn't suit him, but as far as coming back for next season we'll just have to see."

