Harry Derham: 'I'll never forget Kauto Star but having my own runners at Cheltenham would be pretty cool'

Kauto Star regaining the Gold Cup remains Harry Derham's favourite Cheltenham moment, but he might have something else to cherish if either of his first festival runners strike at the meeting this month.

Derham now trains in his own right in Lambourn, but was previously assistant to his uncle Paul Nicholls, who saddled the magnificent Kauto Star to win a second Gold Cup in 2009.

"I wasn't working at Paul's at the time as I was still at school, but my best memory by miles was Kauto regaining the Gold Cup – and I was allowed a day off to go and watch," said Derham, who intends on running Shared in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and Bob And Co in the St James's Place-sponsored hunter chase.