Who is most feared? Bookmakers reveal their biggest losers at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is a huge betting week and bookmakers will be hoping the results go their way. Here, a selection of leading betting firms nominate their biggest losers at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

bet365: 'Facile Vega is our key horse'

Pat Cooney, bet365

" remains our key horse. He features in so many multiples going back to the start of the season with Constitution Hill and Jonbon. Despite his recent defeat, he continues to be popular and will of course feature in plenty of Willie Mullins multiples throughout the meeting. It's certainly fair to say it would be a relief if he were beaten!

"Of the rest we're in okay shape, but we could do without winning the Triumph. In the handicaps, in the Coral Cup is now a hefty liability after sustained support over the last few days."

Betfair: 'Bravemansgame has been very popular'

Barry Orr, Betfair

"Nothing that the team would consider really significant but our top two liabilities in the non-runner money back book are King George winner in the Gold Cup – he has been very popular and is now 11-2 from 8-1 – and one-time Grade 1-winning chaser in the Plate (25-1) is a bad result."

Bet Victor: 'Facile Vega and Jonbon have us worried'

Sam Boswell, Bet Victor

"I can confirm our worst result ante-post result remains Facile Vega, down to the fact people were so convinced he was the Supreme winner before we had even seen him over a hurdle, and that momentum grew and grew until his blowout at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Jonbon: leading Arkle contender has been popular with Bet Victor Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Others who will have us worried include – he's our second-worst ante-post result (again mainly down to plenty of people getting stuck in early in the season) – while is seemingly the cornerstone of plenty of multiples, as was earlier on in the season.

"The final horse of note and I think most interesting is . He would be a notably bad result for us in the Triumph having continued to see support in recent weeks despite not running."

Betway: 'Money for Pembroke in County'

Chad Yeomans, Betway

"Facile Vega is our biggest liability of the festival so far. Obviously, he was seen as the second coming prior to the Dublin Racing Festival, but following his below-par performance at Leopardstown he was pushed out to 4-1 and has been backed into nearer 2-1 since. Getting him beaten in the opener would be a relief, that's for sure!

"Elsewhere, Cheltenham fever is picking up now. Following positive reports from his connections, we've seen support for in his bid to win a third consecutive Stayers' Hurdle. We've also seen money for in the Boodles and in the County. The former is trained by Paul Nolan, who has a very good record when sending his horses over to Cheltenham, and the latter runs for the Skeltons, who have an excellent record in this race."

Coral: 'Galopin win in Gold Cup would be costly'

David Stevens, Coral

"As always with the Cheltenham Festival ante-post turnover will be dwarfed by the amount taken over the four days, so with a week to go all the important action is ahead of us. That said, there are horses we can pinpoint at this stage who are likely to be big losers in the book come racetime, and there will be none bigger than . He's been a solid favourite for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup throughout the winter and should he oblige in the biggest betting race of the week that will be a costly result for all layers.

"While all four days are massive, Friday is the biggest day of the week, so positive results – or vice versa – in the races that surround the Gold Cup, the Albert Bartlett and Foxhunters in particular, can go a long way to dictating how we end the festival.

Shishkin: expected to feature in lots of accumulators Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Another big name for whom victory will hurt the bookies is . Available at 7-4 immediately after his Ascot Chase success, he's been backed into odds-on favouritism now and is likely to feature in plenty of accas next week.

"It's early days as far as the handicaps are concerned, but a few of note to have shortened are Camprond in the Coral Cup, in the Pertemps, in the Ultima and in the Boodles."

Ladbrokes: 'Rouge Vif is the biggest single liability'

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes

"Surprisingly, the biggest single liability we have on a horse so far is in the Grand Annual. He was backed into 16-1 (from 40) after his trainer Harry Whittington made bullish remarks about targeting this race.

"In the Gold Cup it is Galopin Des Champs who punters want to be with, while the volume of bets in favour of Shishkin has been significant also and he is now the only other odds-on shot of the week alongside his stablemate Constitution Hill."

In terms of the top ten best-backed horses with Ladbrokes

(Gold Cup)

(Ryanair)

(Brown Advisory)

(Turners)

(Triumph)

(Arkle)

(Cross Country Chase)

(National Hunt Chase)

(Ultima)

(Grand Annual)

Paddy Power: 'Our biggest four include Bravemansgame'

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power

"We went non-runner money back on all races at the Cheltenham Festival on February 3 and now have some significant liabilities.

"Our biggest four include Bravemansgame in the Gold Cup, with champion trainer Paul Nicholls making all the right noises and reminding me of when he was bullish about See More Business before the 1999 running – plus (Arkle Chase), (Ultima Handicap Chase) and Camprond (Coral Cup).

"But this top quartet are certainly not alone with being backed at a price for the Triumph Hurdle prior to the run on Saturday at Kelso and , recently purchased by JP McManus, proving popular for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle as well.

"As usual, the handicaps are attracting interest for certain possible combatants including (Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle), (Pertemps Final) and (Grand Annual)."

Sky Bet: 'Bravemansgame is all the rage for Gold Cup'

Michael Shinners, Sky Bet

"Facile Vega is a notable loser in all of our ante-post, NRNB and money-back-as-cash books. Despite getting beaten at the Dublin Racing Festival, he's proved very popular in recent days for the Supreme and is now 9-4 (from 10-3).

"Customers are looking for an each-way alternative against Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle and is the one they've latched onto. He was an impressive winner at Wincanton last time out and at 14-1 he's our biggest loser outside of the market leader.

I Like To Move It: attracted each-way support in the Champion Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Dan Skelton has been upbeat about the chances of this in the Brown Advisory and that confidence has converted to plenty of market support in recent days. The Skelton team have highlighted the importance of soft ground and with plenty of rain forecast she's become our biggest payout in the race.

"King George winner Bravemansgame is all the rage with ourselves for the Gold Cup. He's into 13-2 (from 8) and has seen sustained support since last week following positive mentions during press days. We expect to continue to see money in the lead-up to the big race."

Sky Bet market movers (all NRNB and within the last week)

Mares' Hurdle 10-3 (from 9-2)

National Hunt Chase Evens (from 5-4)

Triumph Hurdle 7-4 (from 9-4)

William Hill: 'Thyme Hill would be a very bad result'

Lee Phelps, William Hill

" in the Brown Advisory would be a very bad result. We were happy to lay plenty of him after an unconvincing chase debut and are still far from convinced his jumping will hold up.

"In the other races, Bravemansgame has been popular over the past week or so for the Gold Cup and has really captured the imagination of the public. Facile Vega was one our worst results before people started going in again on him for the Supreme over the weekend, while Jonbon continues to strengthen up in the Arkle."

