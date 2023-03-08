Johnny Dineen: 'He might have won for the last two years but I give him absolutely no chance this time'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is Upping The Ante co-host and pro punter Johnny Dineen.
What's your best bet of the meeting?
Mighty Potter. I think he's completely different class to everything else in the Turners. Appreciate It is too old and Banbridge isn't good enough, he was only a handicapper over hurdles. Neither of them will beat Mighty Potter. He's a class act.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 8 March 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement