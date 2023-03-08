Johnny Dineen: 'He might have won for the last two years but I give him absolutely no chance this time'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. Next up is Upping The Ante co-host and pro punter Johnny Dineen.

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Mighty Potter. I think he's completely different class to everything else in the Turners. Appreciate It is too old and Banbridge isn't good enough, he was only a handicapper over hurdles. Neither of them will beat Mighty Potter. He's a class act.