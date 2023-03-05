'I guess people think we were lucky' - Gary Moore believes Editeur Du Gite has every chance in Champion Chase

Gary Moore believes has "every chance" of beating his Clarence House victims Edwardstone and Energumene again in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Editeur Du Gite is third favourite for the rematch on the Old course on March 15 and the odds tell the trainer that punters must think his nine-year-old got "lucky" at Cheltenham in January.

Last year's Arkle winner Edwardstone, beaten a head that day, and defending Champion Chase hero Energumene, whose six and three-quarter length defeat was blamed on encountering the new white fences for the first time, are joint-favourites at a best-priced 15-8, with Editeur Du Gite next at a general 6-1.