Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'I guess people think we were lucky' - Gary Moore believes Editeur Du Gite has every chance in Champion Chase

Editeur Du Gite: triumphed over Edwardstone to win the Clarence House Chase
Editeur Du Gite: a general 6-1 chance for the Queen Mother Champion ChaseCredit: John Grossick

Gary Moore believes Editeur Du Gite has "every chance" of beating his Clarence House victims Edwardstone and Energumene again in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Editeur Du Gite is third favourite for the rematch on the Old course on March 15 and the odds tell the trainer that punters must think his nine-year-old got "lucky" at Cheltenham in January.

Last year's Arkle winner Edwardstone, beaten a head that day, and defending Champion Chase hero Energumene, whose six and three-quarter length defeat was blamed on encountering the new white fences for the first time, are joint-favourites at a best-priced 15-8, with Editeur Du Gite next at a general 6-1.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 5 March 2023Last updated 18:15, 5 March 2023
icon
more inCheltenham Festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inCheltenham Festival