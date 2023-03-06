'He's had a poor preparation' - Blazing Khal set for vital piece of work with Cheltenham run in doubt

Charles Byrnes is hoping Blazing Khal can pass a crucial pre-Cheltenham fitness test to lead his strongest festival squad but warned his Stayers’ Hurdle favourite has had a “poor preparation”.

The trainer has the favourite for the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle in Shoot First and hot Coral Cup fancy Run For Oscar, but flagbearer Blazing Khal needs to come through a key piece of work on Friday to line up at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old, a top-priced 11-4 on Monday for the Stayers’ Hurdle on March 16, has headed the market since winning the Boyne Hurdle at Navan last month, his first start in 14 months.

However, he sustained a cut to the back of a fetlock during the success and was only recently able to return to full work having been on a course of antibiotics.

Speaking on Monday, Byrnes said: "Unfortunately he got a bad cut in his Boyne Hurdle win and he was on antibiotics after. We couldn’t do much with him since and we're after stepping his work up now in the last week.

"We gave him a small bit of work at the Curragh this morning. It’s gone late in the day now so we'll see how he works on Friday and make a final decision.

"Hopefully all of ours have some sort of a chance. Blazing Khal is the main one for us and that’s who we're a bit concerned about as he has had a poor preparation."

The son of Kalanisi was one of the top staying novice hurdlers in Britain and Ireland last season, illustrated by a pair of Grade 2 wins at Cheltenham, but he subsequently suffered a setback which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Byrnes is hopeful that Monday's piece of work will bring forward his charge's fitness sufficiently in order for him to take up his entry in the Stayers' Hurdle.

He said: "I can’t say if it’s 50-50 or not as it will all depend on how he is later in the week. We are hoping his work this morning will bring him on a nice bit and we'll go back again on Friday.

"I know it’s very late now but we don’t have a choice. He means a lot to us as he's a family horse and we'll do our utmost to get him there but we'll just have to see. We're just very grateful the cut has healed up as we were very worried that the infection got into the joint."

Despite the worries about his main hope, Byrnes has assembled a strong team heading to Cheltenham and is hoping to bring over four more horses, three of which are towards the head of the market in their respective handicaps.

Shoot First is the clear 7-2 favourite for the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle for the Limerick-based trainer. He hasn't been since winning a qualifier at Cheltenham last October but his preparations have reportedly gone smooth since.

Byrnes said: "Shoot First is in good form and is well on target for the Pertemps. He worked well at the Curragh on Monday morning. It was always the plan to keep him for Cheltenham after he won there in October as you wouldn’t want him going up any more in the handicap. His preparation has been good and we're happy with him."

Last year's Cesarewitch winner Run For Oscar is a general 7-1 chance for the Coral Cup but would need good in the ground description to show his best.

He said: "Run For Oscar is in good form and worked very well. If the ground is on the good side then he would have a big chance, but if it came up soft then that would be a negative."

The trainer said Byker is on course for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, for which he is a general 6-1 chance, while Grozni is another possible runner.

"Byker will likely take his chance in the Boodles but it will be a tough ask," said Byrnes. "Grozni will go for the Martin Pipe if he gets in and if he doesn't then he'll go to Kempton on the Saturday.”

Paddy Power: 9-4 Blazing Khal, 4 Teahupoo, 9-2 Marie's Rock, 6 Flooring Porter, 11-2 Home By The Lee, 9 Klassical Dream, 10 Sir Gerhard, Gold Tweet, 14 Ashdale Bob, Buzz, Paisley Park, 16 bar

