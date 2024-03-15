Harry Skelton hails 'unbelievable week' after just failing to match Paul Townend in jockey standings

Harry Skelton came close to doubling his Cheltenham Festival tally in just one "unbelievable" week but was narrowly beaten on his final ride.

The jockey recorded a handicap double on Wednesday with victories aboard Langer Dan and Unexpected Party in the Coral Cup and Grand Annual. His followed up on Thursday with victory aboard Grey Dawning in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory before winning the Ryanair Chase with Protektorat.

Heading into the final day of the meeting, Skelton was tied with Paul Townend in the race to be crowned leading jockey and looked as though he was going to take the advantage when in the lead aboard the well-backed L'Eau Du Sud in the County Hurdle , only for Townend to strike late aboard 12-1 shot Absurde.

L'Eau Du Sud (left) was just beaten off by Absurde in the County Hurdle Credit: John Grossick

Skelton missed out by a length but it did not take the gloss off a memorable week for the jockey, whose four winners all came for his brother Dan.

"It's been unbelievable," he said. "The horses have all been running well, which is a real credit to the team at home. Yesterday was a real highlight with a Grade 1 double. It was very special and I couldn't be prouder. It's hard to win here and doing it for my brother makes it even more special."

Skelton, champion jockey in the 2020-21 season, was bidding for his tenth festival success and third in the County Hurdle, after winning the race with Superb Story in 2016, his first winner at the meeting, and Ch'tibello in 2019. His most notable Cheltenham winner came when winning the 2020 Champion Chase aboard Politologue.

"L'Eau Du Sud was just outsprinted at the end," said Skelton. "Paul quickened very smartly behind me but we're delighted with our horse. He's run a great race and we're excited about him going chasing. He's lightly raced this season so could go to Aintree or possibly Ayr. He could be very good."

