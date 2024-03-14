'As mad as a wasp' - Protektorat holds off Envoi Allen to bring home a Grade 1 double for Dan and Harry Skelton

Harry and Dan Skelton's Cheltenham got even better on Thursday when Protektorat denied festival regular Envoi Allen in the Ryanair Chase.

The brothers were on the mark at Cheltenham on Wednesday thanks to Langer Dan in the Coral Cup and Unexpected Party in the Grand Annual, and also struck in the opening race on Thursday when Grey Dawning landed the Turners Novices' Chase.

In Protektorat, they possessed a horse who had been third and fifth in the last two Cheltenham Gold Cups and had his day in the sun dropped back in trip.

He returned at 17-2 and had four lengths to spare from last year's Ryanair winner Envoi Allen, the 9-4 favourite who was one place in front of 11-1 shot Conflated.

Harry Skelton was sporting the yellow silks of John Hales, who along with his daughter Lisa, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason, had also enjoyed Thursday glory via the Paul Nicholls-trained Monmiral in the Pertemps Final.

The jockey said: "It's fantastic and I can't believe it, but he really deserved this.

"Izzy [Algieri], who looks after him, is an absolute saint because she puts up with him every day and he's as mad as a wasp. You'd have to have the patience of a saint. He's so difficult at home and in a race, but today they went really quick up front and it was the first time for a long time that he's settled; normally he's always pulling my arms out.

"I was happy and in a good rhythm behind Harry [Cobden on Stage Star], and he was really tough, but Izzy deserves a lot of credit."

In response, a tearful Algieri said: "As soon as he gets on the gallops at home, he comes alive. He's awkward and keen and pulls, but I love him so much. It's amazing and we've had an incredible week."

Harry Skelton celebrates after Protektorat wins the Ryanair Credit: Michael Steele

Successful at the highest level in the 2022 Betfair Chase, Protektorat was well beaten in that race in November before being placed in his next three outings.

Dan Skelton, who trains in Warwickshire, then made the decision to drop back to 2m4½f for the Ryanair.

He said: "He's brilliant. We've been trying the Gold Cup trip because we've been trying to make that happen for the owners as it's the race they'd dearly love to win. We weren't hitting the Gold Cup standard this year, so we've come for this and it was the right thing to do.

"Harry gave him a sublime ride and when Envoi Allen came upsides us I was thinking he's danced this dance a lot of times and maybe we were booked for second, but he found a bit more after the last - perhaps it was the stamina he had from three miles and he could see that trip out well.

"I wouldn't say this is a coming-of-age moment as we've got great horses and great support, but sometimes it just all comes together - I don't know what the magic dust is."

