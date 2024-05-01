Kylian Mbappe betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semi-final

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final clash between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, we've got a great betting offer to shout about. Betfair are offering enhanced odds of 30-1 for Kylian Mbappe to register 1+ shots on target .

This is the stage of the competition where the best players in the world step up, and a stadium like Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park creates an atmosphere unlike any other.

This should be a fantastic match between two of Europe's biggest clubs, which is why Betfair are offering you a 30-1 payout when you sign up and place just £1 on Kylian Mbappe to have a shot on target in the match.

Already have an account with Betfair? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Kylian Mbappe b etting offer for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain: get 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target

Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park welcomes the recently-crowned Ligue 1 Champions PSG this Wednesday in the Champions League semi-finals.

In what is Kylian Mbappe's final season in Paris, he'll be more determined than ever to help his side win their first Champions League trophy, and you can get odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target with Betfair .

Borussia Dortmund stand in the way of PSG and no doubt Dortmund's famous 'Yellow Wall' will make an atmosphere as hostile as possible for the visitors.

After an incredible quarter-final victory over Atletico Madrid, the German outfit will be brimming with confidence, but they'll need to be at their best against a PSG side who have only lost once in their domestic league so far this season.

If that quarter-final match is anything to go by, we reckon this will be another free-scoring tie and who else can you back other than PSG and Ligue 1's topscorer, Kylian Mbappe. With Betfair, you can get odds of 30-1 for Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target in the match.

All you have to do to claim this Kylian Mbappe betting offer is sign up for Betfair and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Kylian Mbappe b etting offer for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your enhanced odds of 30-1 odds on Kylian Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe b etting offer for Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain : terms and conditions

We recommend you read the terms and conditions attached to the Kylian Mbappe betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New Customer Offer.

Place a max £1 bet on Mbappe to have 1+ shot on target in the Dortmund vs PSG game, Wednesday, May 1st.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply .

Please gamble responsibly.

Why bet on the Champions League with Betfair

Betfair is renowned for offering top-tier betting odds and extensive coverage of the Champions League each season. Their commitment to providing comprehensive insights into weekly fixtures sets them apart in the realm of sports betting.

With access to the latest updates on injuries, team form, and news, Betfair empowers bettors to make well-informed decisions when selecting their preferred teams to support.

Their competitive odds ensure that bettors can maximize the value of their wagers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the Champions League experience.

Don't miss out on the action – sign up for a Betfair account today and discover the unparalleled betting experience they offer firsthand.

To discover more FA Cup betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.