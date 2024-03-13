Dan and Harry Skelton at the double as Unexpected Party storms to Grand Annual victory

Dan and Harry Skelton pulled off a handicap double on day two of the Cheltenham Festival as Unexpected Party stormed home to win the Grand Annual.

The brothers were on the mark with back-to-back Coral Cup winner Langer Dan earlier on the card and Unexpected Party proved equally ahead of the handicapper with a dominant display.

The 12-1 winner kept fellow British contender Libberty Hunter at bay up the hill, with Path D'Oroux and Sa Fureur completing the places.

The success was an eighth at the festival for Dan Skelton with all bar one coming in handicaps.

Unexpected Party just missed the cut in the race last year and ended up taking his chance in the Turners Novices' Chase, but it was a different story this year with the race failing to reach its field-size limit.

The winning trainer heaped praise on the ride given to Unexpected Party, who was quickly into stride from a standing start following a couple of false starts.

"It was a great ride by Harry as I thought we were going to take our time a bit more, but with the standing start he got a great start and it was brilliant," said Skelton.

"We were trying to get into the race last year and out of frustration this season I had him super ready at Chepstow and he won a Listed novice chase and that bumped his handicap mark up.

"He didn't see out the trip in the Paddy Power and I've always wanted to run him at two [miles]. I thought he had a chance today, but no more than a chance and that was a great ride.

"We were worried about the ground because he'd been the bridesmaid so often in these big races and it starts playing on your mind you want him on good ground."

Bookmakers already breathing a huge sigh of relief after El Fabiolo was pulled up in the Champion Chase were back on track after a chastening start to the meeting as Unexpected Party became the first winner of the week to return at a double-figure price.

Read these next:

Kevin Blake: red alarm bells should be flashing for British racing - and should have been many years ago

'Wow, this fellow could be anything' - Ballyburn leads home 1-2-3-4-5 for Willie Mullins in Gallagher Novices' Hurdle

Captain Guinness and Rachael Blackmore pick up the pieces in Champion Chase after 2-9 El Fabiolo is pulled up

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

