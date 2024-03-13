Dan Skelton says he has 'never been as proud of a result' after Langer Dan lands back-to-back Coral Cups

It was at the same place and in the same race, but this time it was history-making. When Britain needed another winner, Langer Dan delivered in the Coral Cup, following up his success in the race last year.

After just a single British winner on the opening day and the first two races on Wednesday going to Willie Mullins, the Dan Skelton-trained eight-year-old stepped forward to become the first back-to-back winner in the race's 31-year history.

The victory was more clearcut than last year, when the winning margin was just a head. Langer Dan was settled in midfield by the trainer's brother Harry before tanking into contention turning for home and storming to a three-and-a-half-length success.

"This was 12 months in planning, but we didn't have it all plain sailing," the winning jockey told ITV Racing. "He's come alive in the last few weeks and when he was getting bumped and banged around there, he was loving it.

"The more you put him in the race the easier he becomes to ride and get competitive. When you've got Dan behind you, you have a lot of confidence.

"It was a great long-term plan and it takes a bit of hatching. It's magic doing it at this place."

Dan Skelton (second left) with Langer Dan after winning the Coral Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

The plan was in some doubt throughout the winter after Langer Dan was beaten by a combined 107 lengths, as well as being pulled up once, in four starts this season. However, he was at the track that brings him alive – and back on last year's winning mark of 141.

"All credit to the horse. We've had big winners but I've never been as proud of a result as this," Dan Skelton said. "He had a surgery after the meeting last year and Colm [Donlon, owner] loves Cheltenham, but had some of his other horses for the meeting go wrong in the last few weeks.

"We were relying on this little horse for him, but he had a terrible winter with a bleed and he had ulcers too. We got it right and he hadn't been winning even a raffle recently but knows how to do it on the big day."

A crucial piece of weekend work left the trainer believing Langer Dan's sparkle was coming back, and Dan Skelton added: "He won't train at the main yard and is a quirky little customer, but he's remarkable. He's a little legend.

"He's got his own clock and trains himself. He doesn't play ball in the winter and we found the slowest horse we've got to get his head in front on his final gallop on Saturday, and he did it by just a short head. He's a character, but what a character."

Ballyadam battled on bravely for second off top weight ahead of the Mullins-trained Shanbally Kid in third. Lucky Place was an encouraging fourth for Nicky Henderson.

