Reportstoday
14:10 Cheltenham

From Ebor hero to Cheltenham Festival glory: Absurde another ace for Willie Mullins in County Hurdle

Absurde (Paul Townend) winning the County Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival
Absurde (Paul Townend) winning the County Hurdle at Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Patrick McCann
Play17 ran
14:10 Cheltenham2m 1f Hurdle, Grade 3 Handicap
Distance: 2m 1fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    9Absurde
    12/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    15L'Eau Du Sud
    fav7/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Pied Piper
    14/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    3Magical Zoe
    8/1

Absurde, who won the Ebor under Frankie Dettori last year and also ran in the Melbourne Cup, recorded a famous Cheltenham Festival victory when he obliged in Friday's County Hurdle.

Trained by Willie Mullins, the six-year-old, who went off at 12-1, sliced through the pace under Paul Townend to deny 7-2 favourite L'Eau Du Sud, who was bidding to continue Dan and Harry Skelton's marvellous week.

Instead, it was another winner for Mullins, who moved on to eight for the week after landing the Triumph Hurdle earlier on Friday with Majborough.

Pied Piper was third at 14-1, while fourth place went to 8-1 chance Magical Zoe and Afadil filled fifth at 40-1.

It was a fifth success of the 2024 festival for Townend, who has now won the County four times.

"I loved that," he said. "I got a lot of satisfaction out of it to tell you the truth. What a horse to travel the world and come back and put in a performance like that on that ground.

"It's funny because we hacked round, but that got them racing early enough because everyone was aware we were going so slow and wanted to get in a position. 

"I thought I'd have the pace of them all on his Flat form and, if he handled the ground, he had a big chance, but the ground was a big worry.

"I was able to go out and take a chance and it's nice to be able to do that from time to time."

Absurde runs in the colours of the H O S Syndicate, whose Andrew Heffernan said: "It was some run. We didn't know if we'd have a chance with the ground, but I'm delighted.

"Paul was sitting at the back and then sent him and he didn't stop."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

James BurnLambourn correspondent

Published on 15 March 2024inReports

Last updated 14:42, 15 March 2024

iconCopy
