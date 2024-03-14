'He's learned over time' - Ruby Walsh full of praise for Harry Skelton after Protektorat strike takes him level with Paul Townend

Ruby Walsh credited Harry Skelton for learning from his past mistakes after the jockey completed a Grade 1 double on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

After scoring aboard Grey Dawning in the Turners Novices' Chase, Skelton produced a ride of great maturity as far as Walsh was concerned, biding his time on the lead before unleashing Protektorat up the Cheltenham hill to land the Ryanair Chase.

Both horses were trained by Skelton's brother Dan and made it four wins at this year's festival for the Skeltons after Langer Dan and Unexpected Party scored at Cheltenham on Wednesday.

"What I liked about Harry Skelton is how he's learned over time and the confidence he has because ordinarily when he gets involved like this [on the lead] he used to go but now he doesn't," said Walsh on ITV.

"He sat and he waited in front and waited until Rachael Blackmore [aboard runner-up Envoi Allen] came and joined him off the bend so he then he had something to race with, and he had enough horse to go with Envoi Allen. He got a brilliant jump at the last and he had the stamina to get home.

"The ground is probably a bit slow for Envoi Allen but I must say I admire Harry Skelton for learning from mistakes he's made in the past and having the confidence to do it right this afternoon and deliver on the biggest stage. That's what it's all about."

Skelton's Ryanair win brought him level with Paul Townend on four winners at this week's festival but has just one ride on the final day, L'Eau Du Sud in the County Hurdle.

