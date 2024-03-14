Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
13:30 Cheltenham

'He's just magic' - relentless Grey Dawning gives Britain a Grade 1 win as fine week for Dan and Harry Skelton continues

Grey Dawning: took the day three opener
Grey Dawning: took the day three openerCredit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
13:30 Cheltenham2m 4f Chase, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m 4fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Grey Dawning
    fav5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Ginny's Destiny
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Djelo
    25/1

Grey Dawning bravely battled to give Britain a breakthrough Grade 1 triumph at this year's Cheltenham Festival and continued Dan and Harry Skelton's brilliant week in the Turners Novices' Chase.

Settled near the front of the pace set by Ginny's Destiny, the seven-year-old hit the front at the second last and despite idling in the closing stages, clung on to deny his rallying rival. Djelo finished third to complete a British 1-2-3 in the race.

Harry Skelton told ITV Racing: "He's just magic. This is unbelievable. He was great today and after a long discussion Dan got the right race. 

"We just thought on the ground a galloping track would suit him down to a tee. Everything just went perfect. He absolutely pinged the last two fences and he's very good. I hope he's a bit special."

It was a third winner of the week for the trainer and jockey, following their double with Langer Dan in the Coral Cup and Unexpected Party in the Grand Annual on Wednesday.

Grey Dawning held off Ginny's Destiny
Grey Dawning held off Ginny's Destiny Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dan Skelton added: "Hopefully he's got a long career ahead of him and to put up a performance like that was fabulous. It was plan A and Harry was great on him.

"Sometimes on a horse that good you need one plan. I'm delighted for everyone involved."

Grey Dawning was cut to 8-1 (from 25) for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Betfair Sportsbook, and his owner Robert Kirkland is eyeing up a tilt at the big one next year.

He said: "I'm speechless, he's outstanding. He's got the ability and the stamina for the Gold [Cup] and we hope for the future he's a horse for that race."

Facile Vega, sent off the 5-2 joint-favourite alongside Grey Dawning, ran another disappointing race and was a well-beaten seventh.

Read this next:

Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino and Albert Bartlett hope Shanagh Bob ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival by Nicky Henderson 

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 14 March 2024inReports

Last updated 13:57, 14 March 2024

