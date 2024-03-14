'He's just magic' - relentless Grey Dawning gives Britain a Grade 1 win as fine week for Dan and Harry Skelton continues
Grey Dawning bravely battled to give Britain a breakthrough Grade 1 triumph at this year's Cheltenham Festival and continued Dan and Harry Skelton's brilliant week in the Turners Novices' Chase.
Settled near the front of the pace set by Ginny's Destiny, the seven-year-old hit the front at the second last and despite idling in the closing stages, clung on to deny his rallying rival. Djelo finished third to complete a British 1-2-3 in the race.
Harry Skelton told ITV Racing: "He's just magic. This is unbelievable. He was great today and after a long discussion Dan got the right race.
"We just thought on the ground a galloping track would suit him down to a tee. Everything just went perfect. He absolutely pinged the last two fences and he's very good. I hope he's a bit special."
It was a third winner of the week for the trainer and jockey, following their double with Langer Dan in the Coral Cup and Unexpected Party in the Grand Annual on Wednesday.
Dan Skelton added: "Hopefully he's got a long career ahead of him and to put up a performance like that was fabulous. It was plan A and Harry was great on him.
"Sometimes on a horse that good you need one plan. I'm delighted for everyone involved."
Grey Dawning was cut to 8-1 (from 25) for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Betfair Sportsbook, and his owner Robert Kirkland is eyeing up a tilt at the big one next year.
He said: "I'm speechless, he's outstanding. He's got the ability and the stamina for the Gold [Cup] and we hope for the future he's a horse for that race."
Facile Vega, sent off the 5-2 joint-favourite alongside Grey Dawning, ran another disappointing race and was a well-beaten seventh.
Published on 14 March 2024inReports
Last updated 13:57, 14 March 2024
