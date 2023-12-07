Forget everything you've read - changes to Britain's novice chase programme are actually helping, and here's the evidence

Are you sceptical about the impending launch of Premier racing? You will not be alone if you are – especially in light of this week’s revelation in the Racing Post that the new initiative doesn’t even have a dedicated marketing budget.

The brave new era of British racing launches on New Year’s Day and has had some vocal critics, not least the racecourses that have had their meetings shunted away from the new protected window on Saturdays between 2pm and 4pm.

It might not be the perfect product, or such a boost to British racing that it solves all of the sport’s various challenges, but it might just make a positive impact, maybe even a significant one. If you think that’s too optimistic a take, let me show you my homework.