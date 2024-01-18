Nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year were off late - and it's a problem that's getting worse and worse
Andrew Dietz crunches the numbers on a subject that brings frustration to everyone in racing
There aren't many things that unite people in this increasingly fractured and divided sport as much as the frustration felt by racegoers, bookmakers, punters and TV viewers over the issue of seemingly endless delays to races.
In an interview with the Racing Post last month, ITV Racing's lead commentator Richard Hoiles said that combating delays to the start of races was his main desire for the sport in 2024 in order to improve the experience of viewers and racegoers alike, describing punctual start times as "the absolute god of terrestrial television".
Yet, at a time when the growing importance of a worldwide betting audience via the World Pool makes getting races off on time even more vital for British racing's fortunes, research conducted by the Racing Post now reveals just how badly the sport is getting things wrong.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in