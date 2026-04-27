Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1

The two best performances put up this jump season for me have been Gaelic Warrior in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham and Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. Or was it Gaelic Warrior beating Fact To File in a mesmerising and uniquely run John Durkan?

Perhaps the best performance of the season is still to come as these two galacticos square off for round five of their personal duel for supremacy in Closutton and the wider jumps scene in the Ladbrokes Gold Cup on Wednesday. The score is two-all.

For me, this is Kauto Star and Denman all over again. These are two phenomenal racehorses, both multiple Cheltenham Festival and multiple Grade 1-winning chasers, and they are in their prime.