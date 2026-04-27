Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:45 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:45 NaasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePatrick Mullins
premium

Get ready for Kauto v Denman all over again on Wednesday - and I think I can cause an upset in another Grade 1

Patrick Mullins marks your card for the Punchestown festival

Gaelic Warrior: fights back under Paul Townend to deny Fact To File in a John Durkan for the ages
Gaelic Warrior (far) and Fact To File: warriors take centre stage on WednesdayCredit: Patrick McCann

The two best performances put up this jump season for me have been Gaelic Warrior in the Gold Cup at Cheltenham and Fact To File in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. Or was it Gaelic Warrior beating Fact To File in a mesmerising and uniquely run John Durkan?

Perhaps the best performance of the season is still to come as these two galacticos square off for round five of their personal duel for supremacy in Closutton and the wider jumps scene in the Ladbrokes Gold Cup on Wednesday. The score is two-all.

For me, this is Kauto Star and Denman all over again. These are two phenomenal racehorses, both multiple Cheltenham Festival and multiple Grade 1-winning chasers, and they are in their prime.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPatrick Mullins

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPatrick Mullins
more inPatrick Mullins