Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSteve Palmer
premium
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the second round of the Masters
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round tips are available exclusively to Racing Post+ Subscribers.
Steve has tipped the winner of the Masters in three of the last eight seasons, including Patrick Reed at 50-1 in 2018 and Scottie Scheffler at 16-1 in 2022. Get full access to Steve's previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10, or use code USMASTERS26 to access our Ultimate package for £20 for the first month.
Where to watch the Masters
Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2pm Friday
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Masters
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Masters
- Get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 50-1 with Sky Bet
- Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Masters first-round leader betting tips and predictions
- Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
- Masters specials: Steve Palmer's tips include 22-1 and 200-1 shots
more inThe Masters
- Get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 50-1 with Sky Bet
- Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Masters first-round leader betting tips and predictions
- Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
- Masters specials: Steve Palmer's tips include 22-1 and 200-1 shots