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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the second round of the Masters

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Steve Palmer's Masters second-round tips are available exclusively to Racing Post+ Subscribers.

Steve has tipped the winner of the Masters in three of the last eight seasons, including Patrick Reed at 50-1 in 2018 and Scottie Scheffler at 16-1 in 2022. Get full access to Steve's previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10, or use code USMASTERS26 to access our Ultimate package for £20 for the first month.

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Sky Sports Main Event and Golf, 2pm Friday

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