Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions

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Steve Palmer's Masters third-round tips are available exclusively to .

Steve has tipped the winner of the Masters in three of the last eight seasons, including Patrick Reed at 50-1 in 2018 and Scottie Scheffler at 16-1 in 2022. Get full access to Steve's previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10, or use code USMASTERS26 to access our Ultimate package for £20 for the first month.

Where to watch the Masters

Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm Saturday