Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Livingston v Celtic

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, 12pm Sunday

Best bets

Celtic to win and both teams to score

12pm Sunday

1pt 7-4 bet365

Hearts

3pm Saturday

2pts Evs general

Scottish football predictions

Livingston are running out of time in their battle against relegation from the Scottish Premiership and they face a tough task as they host Celtic on Sunday.

Livi have lost 19 of their 30 league games and are ten points adrift of second-bottom Ross County while at the other end of the table the visitors are a point clear of Rangers, who face Hibs on Saturday.

Both teams have scored in five of the Bhoys’ last six outings and they could be vulnerable again.

The home team have scored in four of their last five games and David Martindale’s men are fancied to get on the scoresheet, although Celtic’s class should eventually tell and they can pick up all three points.

Hearts suffered a shock defeat to Ross County before the international break but back at Tynecastle they should be able to get the better of Kilmarnock.

The Jam Tarts have won five and drawn two of their last seven home games while Killie have taken just 13 points from a possible 42 on the road.

These two teams have scored only 76 goals in their 60 combined games so don’t expect a thriller, but Hearts are taken to edge another victory on home soil.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.