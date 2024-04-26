Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

St Johnstone v Hibs 3pm Saturday

St Mirren v Rangers 12.30pm Sunday

Dundee v Celtic 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Hibs

2pts Evs Coral

St Mirren v Rangers over 2.5 goals & Dundee v Celtic over 2.5 goals

1pt double 133-100 bet365, Betfair

Weekend Scottish football predictions

It’s the first round of Scottish Premiership fixtures since the split this weekend with a couple of attractive bets standing out.

A top-six finish would have been the minimum of Hibernian’s expectations this season, but it's been a campaign of disappointment and managerial change for the Leith side.

Hibs were unable to achieve a top-half position, but they can return to action with a victory at St Johnstone.

The Saints are pretty fortunate to be above the relegation playoff spot and Craig Levein’s men have won only three of their last 17 matches.

St Johnstone have scored only seven goals in their last ten Scottish Premiership matches, and although two of those came in a 2-1 victory over Hibs earlier this month, that was an extremely fortunate success.

Hibs won the shot count 11-4, the corner count 13-3 and they had 73 per cent possession, which suggests Nick Montgomery’s men can turn the tables in Perth.

Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are both in action on Sunday and there should be a pair of comfortable wins for the title-chasing Glasgow sides.

The Gers have handed the advantage to the champions with a defeat at Ross County and a draw at Dundee, but the Light Blues are some way above St Mirren.

The same can be said for Celtic when they take on Dundee and backing both of those matches to go over 2.5 goals may be the best way to side with what should be two emphatic victories.

