Sunday's European football predictions from Ligue 1 and Serie A

Best bets

Both teams to score in Napoli vs Roma

TNT Sports 3, 5pm Sunday

3pts 3-4 bet365

Over 4.5 goals in Lyon vs Monaco

TNT Sports 1, 6pm Sunday

1pt 31-10 Betfair

European football predictions

The race for Italy’s fifth Champions League spot is on, with Roma four points clear of Atalanta having played a game more.

Both could yet be dining at Europe's top table if either can win this season's Europa League, but Roma cannot let Thursday's semi-final first leg against Bayer Leverkusen deflect their attention when they head to Napoli on Sunday.

Antonio Conte is reportedly close to agreeing a deal to take over at Napoli next season after a meek defence of their Serie A title.

The deposed champions are struggling to even qualify for European competition next term and they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 attempts.

They have scored in seven of their eight home games in 2024, though, and should again make their mark with Roma boss Daniele De Rossi sure to make at least a few changes with Thursday's crunch European tie in mind even if he is conscious to push on at home, too.

Lyon have won eight of their last 11 Ligue 1 outings but some overconfidence appeared to creep in last weekend when they were hammered 4-1 at PSG. They had shipped four goals by half-time in the capital and were fortunate not to be on the end of an even heavier defeat.

Their reality check in Paris should have focused the mind, though, and they will be keen to show their true qualities against Monaco on Sunday.

Lyon had scored at least three goals in five of their previous seven outings before last weekend while Monaco won't be lacking in confidence having scored 14 times in winning their last five games on the road.

Les Gones' last home game resulted in a 4-3 win over third-placed Brest and another wide-open encounter is expected at the Groupama Stadium.

