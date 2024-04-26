Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

A record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title is in touching distance for Paris Saint-Germain, who can get over the line with a win against Le Havre at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG cruised to a 4-1 thrashing of Lorient on Wednesday to put them on the brink of glory but Monaco's win over Lille means the capital club have to wait a little longer.

They are 11 points clear of Monaco with four games to go, though, and can wrap up the title in style.

Luis Enrique's men are hitting top gear at the perfect time with a Champions League semi-final tie against Borussia Dortmund to come after this match.

They have won their last three games, scoring 12 goals and conceding only three, and they should be comfortable against relegation-threatened Le Havre.

The visitors occupy the relegation playoff position heading into the weekend and have taken just one point and scored one goal in their last five games. PSG should win this by two goals or more.

Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund lock horns in a key battle in the race for the top four in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig are ahead by two points but Dortmund are worth backing to avoid defeat at the Red Bull Arena.

Dortmund nearly became the first team to beat Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday, only for a 97th-minute strike from Josip Stanisic to deny them maximum points.

In recent weeks they have chalked up big wins over Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, so they should hold firm in Leipzig.

