Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Chelsea are in the Women's League Cup final on Sunday and so not in action in the Women's Super League this weekend, givng Manchester City the chance to go top of the table when they face Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Gareth Taylor's side are level on 43 points with the Blues in the WSL and can leapfrog their London rivals with a win.

And it would be a bold move to bet against City right now given they are on an 11-game winning run in the league, having most recently eased to a 3-1 win over last term's runners-up Manchester United.

Liverpool are only two places below City in the WSL standings but have collected 14 points fewer than their opponents and they were frustrated by rivals Everton in a 0-0 draw last Sunday.

This should be a far more free-flowing contest. Manchester City have racked up 45 goals in the WSL this term, 17 of which have been scored by in-form ace Khadija Shaw.

City have won both meetings with Liverpool this season, prevailing 4-3 in the League Cup in November and 5-1 in the league in January, and can win another high-scoring match.

