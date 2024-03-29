Racing Post logo
Women's Super League

Women's Super League predictions and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for the weekend's matches in the Women's Super League

Gareth Taylor's Manchester City can go top of the Women's Super League
Gareth Taylor's Manchester City can go top of the Women's Super LeagueCredit: Alex Burstow

Where to watch

Liverpool Women v Manchester City Women
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm

Best bets

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals
1pt 7-4 bet365

Image link

Women's Super League predictions

Chelsea are in the Women's League Cup final on Sunday and so not in action in the Women's Super League this weekend, givng Manchester City the chance to go top of the table when they face Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Gareth Taylor's side are level on 43 points with the Blues in the WSL and can leapfrog their London rivals with a win.

And it would be a bold move to bet against City right now given they are on an 11-game winning run in the league, having most recently eased to a 3-1 win over last term's runners-up Manchester United.

Liverpool are only two places below City in the WSL standings but have collected 14 points fewer than their opponents and they were frustrated by rivals Everton in a 0-0 draw last Sunday.

This should be a far more free-flowing contest. Manchester City have racked up 45 goals in the WSL this term, 17 of which have been scored by in-form ace Khadija Shaw.

City have won both meetings with Liverpool this season, prevailing 4-3 in the League Cup in November and 5-1 in the league in January, and can win another high-scoring match.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 29 March 2024inWomen's Super League

Last updated 15:50, 29 March 2024

