Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Milan to beat Fiorentina

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm

1pt 31-20 Betfair

Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Union Berlin

2.30pm

1pt 21-20 Coral

Saturday European football predictions

The Europa League is Milan's only realistic shot at silverware this season but they are also on course to finish best of the rest in Serie A and can tighten their grasp on second spot by beating Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Milan eased to a 3-1 win over Verona before the international break, making it five wins on the spin.

They are 14 points adrift of pacesetters Inter but sit three points ahead of third-placed Juventus heading into this weekend's matches and they can assert their superiority.

Fiorentina have continental ambitions of their own but they have won just one of their last four matches and the lack of a consistent goalscorer has hindered them.

La Viola's last ten Serie A goals have been scored by ten different players and they will not be helped by the absence of Giacomo Bonaventura for this game - the midfielder is suspended and unable to face his former club.

At 31-20, Milan are the pick to come out on top.

This season has been little short of a disaster for Union Berlin, who made the top four in last term's Bundesliga but are fighting to stay afloat this campaign.

The capital club have collected only 28 points from 26 matches this term and the squad have struggled to juggle multiple major competitions.

They can at least now focus on just the Bundesliga and they should steer clear of the drop zone under Nenad Bjelica.

But they nonetheless look worth opposing against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Frankfurt are pushing for the European places and have recorded wins in two of their last three games, beating Heidenheim and Hoffenheim.

