Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Fleetwood

2pts 2-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Watford

2pts 11-8 Ladbrokes

Swindon

3pts 4-5 general

Tranmere draw no bet

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Fleetwood v Burton

Fleetwood were condemned to relegation after ten seasons as a League One club last weekend but the Cod Army have improved over the last few weeks and can sign off with a home win over relegation-threatened Burton.

The third-tier survival scrap has gone to the final round of fixtures with Cheltenham, Burton and Cambridge striving to avoid the last relegation spot.

Fourth-bottom Cheltenham are at the greatest risk and head to ninth-placed Stevenage knowing that anything other than a victory would condemn them to League Two football.

However, the Robins kept their hopes alive on Tuesday with a gutsy 2-0 victory at home to Peterborough and another maximum would steer them to safety if Burton are unable to win at Fleetwood or Cambridge are beaten at Port Vale.

Burton are at the greatest risk in the event of a Cheltenham victory and they would be unwise to expect any favours from Fleetwood in their final game.

Fleetwood manager Charlie Adam has suggested he will pick a strong team and there should be some confidence in the group after last Saturday's well-deserved 1-0 success at Leyton Orient.

Taken as a whole Fleetwood's season has been a major disappointment, but there have been more recent signs of progress.

Adam's side have accrued 21 points from their last 17 matches and they can finish off with a win against the Brewers, whose fate may be decided in Stevenage.

Watford v Sunderland

Tom Cleverley has won the race to replace Valerien Ismael in the Watford dugout and can begin his Vicarage Road reign with a Championship victory at home to Sunderland.

The Hornets have endured a largely disappointing season but their performances noticeably improved after Cleverley took over from Ismael on an initial interim basis.

Cleverley's record of one victory, five draws and one defeat might not seem like anything out of the ordinary but those results included away draws with West Brom (2-2) and Ipswich (0-0) and a home draw against Leeds (2-2).

Watford have showed that they can go toe-to-toe with some of the league's top teams and they will be aiming for maximum points against Sunderland, who are finishing the season with a whimper.

Sunderland were playoff participants last season but their standards have slipped and they head to Hertfordshire in 13th place.

Mike Dodds' team have taken only nine points from their last 13 fixtures and could be heading for further disappointment against the resurgent Hornets.

Swindon v Morecambe

League Two strugglers Swindon are guaranteed their lowest-ever finish in the fourth tier but they can sign off on a positive note by defeating Morecambe at the County Ground.

A summer rebuild seems inevitable for 19th-placed Swindon, who should be competing towards the upper end of the division.

However, 11 of Swindon's 14 league wins have come on home soil and another victory looks likely against the 16th-placed Shrimps, who have lost eight of their last ten fixtures.

Accrington v Tranmere

Tranmere have been greatly improved in the second half of the League Two season and can round things off by defeating Accrington.

The visitors are chasing a third straight success and look the likelier winners against out-of-sorts Stanley, who have won only one of their last eight games.

Accumulator

Blackburn 23-20, Watford 11-8, Bradford 1-3, Swindon 4-5

£1 acca returns £12.20 with Ladbrokes

First goalscorer

Macauley Langstaff Forest Green v Notts County

9-2 bet365, BoyleSports

The prolific Notts County striker has helped himself to 28 League Two goals this season and can strike the first blow against relegated Forest Green.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.