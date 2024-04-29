Champions League Free Bets: Get £100 in betting offers for this week's Semi-final clashes with Paddy Power, William Hill & BetMGM

Bag £100 in free bets below for this week's Champions League semi-final action.

The Champions League excitement is back as the semi-finals ignite midweek nights across Europe.

This round showcases two high-stakes encounters between four of football’s elite clubs. On the first matchday, Bayern Munich takes on Real Madrid in a historic clash filled with drama and legacy.

Then, on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain meets Borussia Dortmund, are set to reignite a competitive rivalry from earlier in the tournament. Prepare for edge-of-your-seat action as these teams vie for a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium, where a new champion will be crowned on June 1.

Enjoy all of the top-tier football while you grab £100 in free bets for the Champions League this week.

Paddy Power are offering a £30 Free Champions League bet for this week's semi finals when you bet £10 on the Punchestown Festival this week....but if that's not enough, we have £100 more in free bets that you can claim below:

Champions League free bets: Claim £100 in free bets with Paddy Power, William Hill & BetMGM

Grab £100 combined from Paddy Power, William Hill and BetMGM ahead of the Champions League matches this week:

Full offer terms and conditions are below

Total: £100

Champions League semi-final Previews

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: semi-final Leg 1 of 2

Match Overview: This semi-final brings together two of football’s most storied clubs. Real Madrid, known as the "Kings of Europe" in their homeland, are eyeing their 15th Champions League title. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich, under Thomas Tuchel, are desperate to avoid a trophyless season following their recent Bundesliga disappointments.

Historical Context: Real Madrid, the record-time European champions, continue their quest for another title after knocking out Manchester City in a thrilling penalty shootout during the quarter-finals. This victory marked Madrid's fourth consecutive semi-final appearance, underscoring their unmatched pedigree in European competitions.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, progressed to the last four thanks to Joshua Kimmich’s pivotal header against Arsenal, rounding off a 2-1 aggregate win. Their Champions League journey is the sole opportunity left for silverware this season, adding extra motivation against their formidable Spanish opponents.

Current Form and Key Insights: Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid is driven by a desire for revenge and glory, highlighted by their semi-final victory over Man City after last season's defeat to the Citizens and their pursuit to maintain a gap over Barcelona in La Liga. The team’s resilience and strategic prowess have been evident, even as they transition to a new era without past legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Bayern Munich’s European campaign has been a silver lining in a challenging season. With the Bundesliga title slipping away to Xavi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, the Champions League remains their last hope to salvage pride and success.

The last competitive encounter between these two giants was in 2018, a dramatic affair where Madrid triumphed with a 4-3 aggregate score. This match promises to be another epic chapter in their storied rivalry.

What to Expect: This clash is more than a match; it's a battle of legacy against ambition. Real Madrid, with a blend of experienced leaders like Luka Modric and emerging talents such as Vinicius Junior, faces a Bayern side galvanized by the prospect of redemption. Thomas Tuchel, familiar with what it takes to win at this level, will prepare his team for a monumental effort to dethrone the current Spanish champions.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: semi-final Leg 1 of 2

Match Overview: As we advance into the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund is set to face Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be a riveting encounter. This match-up rekindles their rivalry from earlier in the season during Group F play, where PSG managed a 2-0 victory at the Parc des Princes and later drew 1-1 in Dortmund. With Dortmund having previously secured their qualification, the stakes in their last meeting were particularly high for PSG, who narrowly avoided elimination.

Historical Context: This semi-final marks Dortmund's fifth appearance at this stage of the European Cup/Champions League, their first since defeating Real Madrid in 2013—a year they reached the finals. Meanwhile, PSG finds themselves in their fourth Champions League semi-final, still chasing the elusive title that has slipped through their fingers in past attempts. Notably, PSG triumphed over Dortmund in their only previous two-legged UEFA tie during the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Current Form and Key Insights: Under the guidance of coach Luis Enrique, PSG has been formidable in the knockout stages, scoring ten goals in ties against Real Sociedad and Barcelona. Dortmund, however, has leveraged their iconic 'Yellow Wall' at home to overcome tough opponents like PSV and Atlético Madrid. Historically, Dortmund has a strong record at home in UEFA competition semi-finals, with only one loss in their previous eight (W5 D2). Paris's record in semi-finals is less consistent, having won just one of their last five Champions League semi-final matches.

What to Expect: With both teams boasting impressive offensive capabilities and having demonstrated resilience in the knockout stages, this match is poised to be a high-stakes battle. Dortmund will aim to capitalize on their home advantage and robust semi-final history, while PSG will look to their recent successes on the European stage to guide them. As both teams vie for a spot in the final, this game is set to be a key chapter in their European campaigns. Will Dortmund avenge their earlier defeats, or will PSG move one step closer to their Champions League ambitions? Fans are in for an enthralling match as these two footballing giants clash once again.

How to claim your Champions League betting offers

If you’re ready to unlock these free bets when you sign up for bookmakers for, you can follow these simple steps to get started with any bookmaker:

Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration. Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password. Make a small deposit to activate the account. Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport. The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance. Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.

Full Champions League s chedule for the semi-finals

Here is the full list of Champions League fixtures for the Semi-finals:

Semi-final Leg 1 of 2

Tuesday, 30th April at 8.00pm - Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

Wednesday, 1st May at 8.00pm - Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Semi-final Leg 2 of 2

Tuesday, 7th May at 8.00pm - PSG vs Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, 8th May at 8.00pm - Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Claim £100 in free bets for the Champions League here + each bookmaker’s terms & conditions

Paddy Power Champions Legue free bets

Grab £30 in free bets when you bet £10 on the Punchestown Festival this week. Then use these free bets on the Champions League

New customer offer. Place a £10 bet on Punchestown, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £30 in free bets to use on Punchestown & the UEFA Champions League football only. Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify. Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.



BetMGM Champions League free bets

As part of their promotion for having recently entered the UK market, BetMGM is offering £40 in free sign-up bets to all new customers when they stake just £10

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

William Hill Champions League free bets

Don't miss out on William Hill's offer: bet £10 and receive £30 in free bets for an enhanced betting experience.

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply







To discover more top Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure you explore all of the promotions provided by the leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.