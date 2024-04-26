National League playoff semi-final predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Barnet head coach Dean Brennan is hoping to take his side to Wembley Credit: Marc Atkins

National League playoff semi-final predictions

Solihull saw off Halifax 4-2 on Wednesday to set up a trip to Barnet in the first National League playoff semi-final. It is set to be an intriguing encounter with the league’s best away team taking on the second-best home side throughout the regular season.

Despite the Moors' impressive away form, Barnet head into the match as firm favourites not just on Saturday but for promotion as well and the Bees have the firepower to get the job done at home.

However, Solihull will be no pushovers and Andy Whing’s side know how to hit the back of the net, having scored ten goals in their last six matches. As a result, backing both teams to score and a Barnet victory appeals.

Just four points split Bromley and Altrincham over the season and the second semi-final looks set to be a close affair.

Altrincham are in fine form, unbeaten in their last six games and taking 16 points in the process, while Bromley’s run into the playoffs was less impressive with one defeat, two draws and three wins.

However, the Ravens hold the advantage in the head-to-head matches in recent years, winning five and losing just one of their last ten against Alty, including a 2-1 away win and a 2-2 home draw this season.

With both sides impressive in front of goal this season and having scored 21 goals between them in their last six outings, over 2.5 goals looks an attractive pick in what should be an exciting game.

