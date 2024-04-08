Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Jamie Griffith

When to bet

All bets must be placed before 7.45pm Tuesday.

Best bets

Coventry or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports, Hills

Ellis Simms anytime goalscorer in Southampton v Coventry

1pt 5-2 bet365

Charlton

2pts 19-20 general

Jamie Griffith's EFL predictions

The playoff race is heating up in the Championship, with just nine points between the teams in fifth and tenth places and only a handful of games remaining.

Coventry – beaten in the playoff final by Luton last season – are one of the sides in mix and they could greatly increase their chances of another trip to Wembley by landing an unexpected result at St Mary’s.

The Sky Blues are one spot and four points behind sixth-placed Norwich, but they have a game in hand and a win on the south coast could prove vital in the run-in.

Mark Robins’ men are hitting form at the right time and have won five of their last six games, a run which includes an FA Cup quarter-final victory over Wolves and a 2-1 triumph against Leeds last Saturday.

Southampton are fourth but are too far behind the top three to realistically challenge for automatic promotion, and seem to be taking their foot off the gas as a result.

A 0-0 draw with struggling Blackburn on Saturday means the Saints have taken just two points from their last nine available, suggesting in-form Coventry may have enough to grab a victory at St Mary’s.

The Sky Blues certainly boast the attacking talent to cause their hosts some issues and Ellis Simms could continue his fine form against Russell Martin’s side.

Coventry’s main man up front has been excellent recently, scoring 11 goals in his last seven appearances, and he could thrive against an out-of-sorts backline who have conceded 14 in Southampton’s last six games.

After losing his first match in charge, Nathan Jones has steered Charlton clear of relegation danger in League One with some impressive results in an 11-game unbeaten streak.

That run has included wins over promotion contenders Barnsley and Derby as well as draws with Bolton and Peterborough, suggesting they should be far too strong for Wigan, who have lost four of their last five away games.

The Latics' sole win in that sequence came against lowly Shrewsbury and their travel sickness looks set to continue against resurgent Charlton at the Valley. The Addicks could be a club to keep an eye on for promotion next term should their excellent form under Jones continue.

