Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
The 2024 Punchestown festival is underway with the action continuing until Saturday, May 4. This festival is one of Ireland's most popular racing events, known for its electric atmosphere and world-class jumps racing and what better way to get involved by claiming a £30 free bet from William Hill + £30 free bet from Paddy Power.
William Hill is offering a fantastic £30 free bet for the Punchestown festival and Paddy Power is offering £30 more. Simply visit their sites, and with a qualifying bet, you can unlock these bonuses to use on any race during the festival. Don't miss out on this opportunity to get even more involved in the action with two of the UK's best bookmakers.
Punchestown festival day two preview: what to expect at the 2024 Punchestown festival
As the 2023/2024 jumps season wraps up, the Punchestown Festival stands ready to settle old scores from Cheltenham and crown season champions. With Willie Mullins having just won his first UK Jumps Champion Trainer title last week - being the first Irishman in 70 years to do so - and his 18th Irish Jumps Trainer Championship, this season has been one for the history books, especially after his landmark 100th win at Cheltenham.
The festival is packed with Grade 1 action and betting opportunities, including the William Hill Champion Chase and the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. Eyes will be on Galopin Des Champs as he attempts to top his previous season's performance in the Gold Cup. With ten Grade 1 races and numerous competitive handicaps, value bets are ripe for the picking.
Punchestown festival day two preview: Channor Group Novices Hurdle & Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup
The second day features the Channor Group Novices Hurdle, spotlighting Stellar Story and potential entrant Quai De Bourbon. The day's pinnacle, the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup, sees two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs attempting to avenge last year’s narrow defeat. Betting favourites include Galopin Des Champs at 4-5 and last year’s victor Fastorslow at 3-1.
How to claim your Punchestown festival day two free bets
We'll walk you through the steps to join and grab your £30 free bets from Paddy Power + £30 free bets from William Hill. The steps are the same for each bookmaker, and are simple, secure and straightforward.
- Go to the bookmaker pages through their links
- Click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card
- Place a minimum £10 bet on any sport with odds of 1-2 or greater (in the case of Paddy Power, this bet has to be on Punchestown)
- Free bets will be credited as 3 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.
William Hill's betting sign-up offer for the Punchestown festival: terms and conditions
Here are William Hill's racing sign-up offer terms and conditions:
- Register your William Hill account through the William Hill website or app using the promo code R30.
- Once your account is registered, using funds from your main account balance place a bet with a minimum stake of £10 on odds of 1-2 (1.5) or greater.
- Free bets will be credited as 3 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.
- 18+ BeGambleAware.org
- T&Cs apply
Paddy Power's betting sign-up offer for the Punchestown festival: terms and conditions
Here are Paddy Power's racing sign-up offer terms and conditions:
- New customer offer
- Place a £10 bet on Punchestown, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £30 in free bets to use on Punchestown & the UEFA Champions League football only
- Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify
- Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled
- T&Cs apply
- Please gamble responsibly
Punchestown festival races + full schedule
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
- 4.15pm - Channor Group Novice Hurdle
- 4.50pm - Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race
- 5.25pm - Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup Chase
- 6.00pm - HSS Handicap Hire Chase
Thursday, May 2, 2024
- 5.25pm - Barberstown Castle Novice Chase
- 6.00pm - Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle
Friday, May 3, 2024
- 4.15pm - EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase
- 6.00pm - Boodles Champion Hurdle
- 6.35pm - Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle
Saturday, May 4, 2024
- 1.10pm - British EBF Ellen Chaloner Stakes
- 1.45pm - Rowley Handicap
- 2.20pm - Suffolk Stakes
- 2.55pm - Palace House Stakes
- 3.35pm - Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes
- 4.10pm - Newmarket Handicap
- 4.40pm - Links Handicap
- 5.15pm - Racing TV "Confined" Handicap
- 5.50pm - Devil's Dyke Handicap
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
Published on 30 April 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 18:00, 30 April 2024
