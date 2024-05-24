FA Cup final player shots, card and goalscorer predictions: get 35-1 on Phil Foden to have a shot on target

Betfair are offering new customers 35-1 boosted odds for Phil Foden to have 1 or more shots on target during the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United

You can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final at 3pm on Saturday, May 25, live on BBC One and ITV

Best bets

Phil Foden to be first goalscorer

1pt 6-1 BoyleSports

Diogo Dalot to have one or more shots

3pts 5-4 bet365

Kobbie Mainoo to be shown a card

1pt 4-1 Hills

Betfair are offering odds of 35-1 for Phil Foden to have 1 or more shots on target in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday .

We have included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions

At the age of 23, Manchester City's Phil Foden is already a six-time Premier League champion and his sensational form means bet365 rate him 4-1 favourite to be named player of the match in the FA Cup final, ahead of superstar teammates Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden's integral role in City's title triumph has already been rewarded with the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season awards and he is a tempting bet to open the scoring at Wembley.

The England international took less than two minutes to break the deadlock with a stunning strike from the edge of the box in the final-day Premier League fixture against West Ham.

A smart finish in the 18th minute put City 2-0 up and took Foden's goal tally for the league season to 19 in 33 starts and three of those goals came against Manchester United.

He had four shots in October's derby victory at Old Trafford and nine in March's 3-1 home win over United, having claimed a hat-trick in that fixture in 2022-23.

While Foden is part of a scintillating City forward line, United have scored only 58 and 57 league goals in two seasons under Erik ten Hag.

Full-back Diogo Dalot has been one of their more enterprising attackers in recent weeks and he is worth backing at 5-4 to have a shot at Stefan Ortega's goal.

Dalot, who scored the first goal of United's FA Cup run at Wigan, found the net in the final-day win at Brighton and has had 19 shots in 20 league appearances since Christmas.

United youngster Kobbie Mainoo enjoyed an impressive first start for England against Belgium at Wembley in March and he can expect a busy midfield shift on his return to the national stadium.

The 19-year-old is an eye-catching price to be shown a card. He was booked in December's 0-0 draw at Liverpool, who had 68 per cent of possession, and only Casemiro made more tackles than Mainoo's three in the league defeat at City in March.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

