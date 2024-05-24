Manchester City vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored in the FA Cup final with Betfair

Betfair are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester City vs Manchester United. You can click here to get that offer .

Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United

You can watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the FA Cup final at 3pm on Saturday, May 25, live on BBC One and ITV

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester City vs Manchester United odds

To lift the trophy

Manchester City 1-6

Manchester United 5-1

90 minutes

Manchester City 1-3

Manchester United 8-1

Draw 24-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City vs Manchester United predictions

In May 2022, when Erik ten Hag was asked about the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool, the newly-appointed Manchester United manager declared that "an era can come to an end".

Two years on, however, City have secured their sixth Premier League title in seven seasons and are 1-6 to complete the double by beating Ten Hag's men in the FA Cup final for the second year running.

While the Citizens continue to overpower their domestic rivals, the Ten Hag era appears to be drawing to its close at Old Trafford.

Some might suggest the United boss has done well to make it this far. He was trading at odds-on in the sack race at Christmas and, following a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on May 6, Ladbrokes were offering 4-1 about Ten Hag leaving his post before the cup final.

This time last season the Red Devils, who had won the EFL Cup and finished third in the league, were 3-1 to lift the FA Cup against a City side chasing the treble.

The fact that United's trophy odds are 5-1 this time around reflects their slump to eighth place in the top-flight table rather than any dramatic improvement in City's sky-high standards.

Pep Guardiola's men won the league with 91 points compared with 89 in 2022-23, when they wrapped up the title with three games to go.

The defence of their Champions League crown was ended by a penalty-shootout defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and they rode their luck in April's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea, who fluffed several clear chances before Bernardo Silva's late winner.

United's cup run began with a regulation 2-0 win at League One Wigan before a 4-2 victory at fourth-division Newport County, who came from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 just after half-time.

After edging past Nottingham Forest 1-0, United claimed a thrilling 4-3 quarter-final victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, where Amad Diallo scored the winner in the final minute of extra-time.

However, the Red Devils' defensive deficiencies were exposed in spectacular fashion by semi-final opponents Coventry, who came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 in 90 minutes.

The Sky Blues were denied an extra-time winner by a marginal VAR offside call before losing on penalties but it is hard to see how United's unreliable rearguard will keep City out.

Since their 0-0 draw with title rivals Arsenal on March 31, Guardiola's men have averaged 3.17 goals per game and they should be backed to beat United in a match featuring over 3.5 goals.

The Red Devils kept the scoreline down to 2-1 in last term's final, despite going behind to Ilkay Gundogan's stunning strike after 13 seconds.

But City have won five of the last six league derbies by 2-0, 4-1, 6-3, 3-0 and 3-1 scorelines and, with no Champions League final to distract them this term, they should sign off the season in style.

Key stat

Manchester City have scored 38 goals in their last 12 games in all competitions

Manchester City vs Manchester United team news

Manchester City

Ederson remains sidelined with a fractured eye socket so Stefan Ortega, City's preferred goalkeeper in cup competitions, will start. The champions have no fresh injury concerns.

Manchester United

Harry Maguire has joined Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines but Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial are available.

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Alvarez, Ake, Lewis, Grealish, Doku, Stones, Nunes

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: McTominay, Amrabat, Rashford, Lindelof, Eriksen, Antony, Mount

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Bernardo Silva

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Josko Gvardiol

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester City vs Manchester United b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

Seven of City's last nine Premier League matches had over 3.5 goals while United's last four FA Cup ties featured 20 goals

Casemiro to have over 0.5 shots

The United man has struggled defensively in recent weeks but he loves a pop at goal and had 11 shots in his last six league games

Josko Gvardiol to have over 1.5 shots

City's in-form left-back poses a threat from open play and set-pieces and has racked up 21 attempts at goal in 13 league matches in 2024

Pays out at 4-1 with bet365

