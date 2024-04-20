Coventry vs Man Utd predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 40-1 on Fernandes to have a shot on target

Betfair are offering new customers 40-1 that Bruno Fernandes has a shot on target in Sunday's FA Cup clash between Coventry and Man Utd.

Where to watch Coventry vs Man Utd

You can watch Coventry vs Man Utd in the FA Cup at 3.30pm on Sunday, April 21, live on ITV1

Match prediction & best bets

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

3pts 17-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Bruno Fernandes to be first goalscorer

1pt 13-2 bet365, Betfair

Coventry vs Man Utd odds

Coventry 9-2

Man Utd 1-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry vs Man Utd team news

Coventry

The Sky Blues are missing the injured Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jamie Allen but have no fresh fitness concerns.

Man Utd

Erik ten Hag expects Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Antony to overcome minor injuries. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined.

Coventry vs Man Utd predictions

Coventry and Manchester United both suffered Wembley disappointment at the end of last season but they are back at the national stadium for an intriguing FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

United lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester City in last season's final, when Ilkay Gundogan blasted the Citizens ahead after just 13 seconds.

Cov were beaten 6-5 on penalties by Luton in the Championship playoff final and they took time to get over that loss, winning only three of their first 16 matches in 2023-24.

They have rallied impressively under former United striker Mark Robins and were in the hunt for another playoff tilt before losing three of their last four games.

Their other result during that spell was a 2-1 home win over title contenders Leeds and they also beat Leicester 3-1 at home in January.

Further proof of Coventry's big-game mentality came in the cup quarter-final against Premier League Wolves at Molineux, where they fought back to win 3-2 thanks to injury-time goals from Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

USA international Wright's winner took Coventry's goal tally in the FA Cup to 19 in five ties this season and they lost 4-3 to Wrexham, then of the National League, in last term's competition.

Another open game should be on the cards against United, who remain without a host of injured defenders and allowed League Two Newport County to have seven shots on target in their 4-2 fourth-round victory at Rodney Parade.

Erik ten Hag has not had much to celebrate this season but Amad Diallo's 120th-minute goal to seal a 4-3 quarter-final win over Liverpool at Old Trafford was a cathartic moment for the under-pressure United boss.

However, his charges have been unable to build on that win, taking just three points from their four subsequent league games.

They lost 4-3 at Chelsea, where Cole Palmer scored in the 100th and 101st minutes for the Blues, and drew 2-2 at home to Liverpool, who equalised with an 84th-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah.

More concerning for United were the draws at Brentford, who had 31 attempts at goal and struck the woodwork four times, and Bournemouth, who won the shot count 20-8 last weekend and were denied a late penalty by VAR.

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score has been a winning bet in six of Coventry's last seven games, as well as four of United's last five, and the Championship side should be confident of landing a blow on the favourites.

One United player in decent form is captain Bruno Fernandes, who has claimed six goals in his last seven appearances for club and country and is a tempting first-scorer bet. Fernandes bagged a brace at Bournemouth, after a wonderful long-range strike against Liverpool, and he converted a first-half penalty in last season's FA Cup final.

Key stat

Coventry have scored 19 goals in five FA Cup ties this season

Probable teams

Coventry (4-2-3-1) Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles; Van Ewijk, O'Hare, Wright; Simms

Subs Dasilva, Palmer, Torp, Tavares, Godden, Binks, Kelly

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) Onana; Dalot, Kambwala, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs Antony, McTominay, Diallo, Mount, Eriksen, Amrabat, Forson

Inside info

Coventry

Star man Haji Wright

Top scorer Haji Wright

Penalty taker Haji Wright

Card magnet Josh Eccles

Assist ace Josh Eccles

Set-piece aerial threat Ellis Simms

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Coventry vs Man Utd b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Manchester United have been giving up bundles of chances in the Premier League and Coventry beat top-flight Wolves 3-2 in the previous round

Josh Eccles to be shown a card

The Cov midfielder should be in the thick of the action at Wembley and he has been cautioned in each of his last three Championship outings

Bruno Fernandes to score at any time

United's captain and penalty-taker has hit a hot streak in front of goal, scoring six times in his last seven games for club and country

Pays out at 11-1 with bet365

