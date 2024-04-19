Man City vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips and odds: Blues can spring a surprise

Paddy Power are offering new customers 40-1 on Man City to beat Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.



Where to watch Manchester City v Chelsea

You can watch Manchester City v Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at 5.15pm on Saturday, April 20, live on BBC One.

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea to qualify

1pt 12-5 general

Manchester City v Chelsea odds

Manchester City 8-13

Chelsea 17-4

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Chelsea predictions

Chelsea have endured a frustrating season, highlighted by their defeat to injury-hit Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, but they can revive their fortunes by beating FA Cup semi-final opponents Manchester City at Wembley this weekend.

There was heavy criticism of the Chelsea players after their unambitious extra-time offering in the EFL Cup final. But they responded by going on an eight-game unbeaten run and appear ideally primed for their next Wembley mission after Monday's Cole Palmer-inspired 6-0 demolition of Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer's four-goal salvo took him level with Erling Haaland at the top of the Premier League scoring charts and boosted his chances of winning the PFA player of the year award, but the 21-year-old is more interested in team honours than individual accolades and will be desperate to make a major contribution under the famous arch.

There have been more than a few occasions this season when Palmer has stood out amid a sea of mediocrity.

However, there are more recent signs that his teammates are raising their levels and that gives the Londoners realistic hope of springing a surprise.

There was a swagger and intensity about Chelsea's performance against Everton, and the Blues could be facing City at an opportune moment.

City's defence of the trophy has gone fairly smoothly to this point with 14 goals scored and only two conceded.

The Citizens are through to the final four for a sixth successive season and are warm 3-10 favourites to go at least one step further. But their clash with Chelsea comes hot on the heels of their biggest disappointment of the campaign.

There wasn't much wrong with City's performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday but they failed to make their dominance count and came up short after Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovavic fluffed their lines in the match-defining penalty shootout.

After absorbing such a crushing blow City could have done with a period of time to recharge.

Instead they must face another high-stakes match against dangerous, in-form opponents.

Pep Guardiola may be tempted and even compelled to ring the changes after admitting that Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland had been unable to go to the end on Wednesday night. And there are plenty of hungry, high-quality players waiting for an opportunity.

From a physical standpoint City should not have too many problems but the mental challenge of shrugging off the midweek setback could be far greater.

City are a team who usually grasp the nettle at the end of a season but they are up against a Chelsea team with a knack of reaching domestic finals.

The Blues have reeled off five successive FA Cup semi-final successes and they look overpriced to claim another this weekend.

Key stat

Chelsea have won their last five FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City v Chelsea team news

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland need to be assessed after they were unable to complete Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Chelsea

Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are ruled out while Cesare Casadei is cup-tied. Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill are doubts.

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Doku, De Bruyne, B Silva, Foden; Haaland.

Subs: Akanji, Bobb, Grealish, Kovacic, Ake, Lewis, Alvarez, Nunez, Gomez.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Chalobah, T Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Mudryk; Jackson.

Subs: Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Colwill, Sterling, Disasi, Chilwell, Washington, Badiashile, Gilchrist.

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Cole Palmer

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Manchester City v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Chelsea or draw double chance

Chelsea have posted two Premier League draws against Manchester City this season and they can at the very least take the match into extra-time.

Nicolas Jackson to score at any time

The 22-year-old is having a decent first season in English football and has the pace and movement to expose City's high defensive line.

Moises Caicedo to be carded

Caicedo has picked up six bookings in the last three months and looks a likely candidate for a caution.

Pays out at 18-1 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.