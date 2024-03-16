Manchester United v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 about a goal being scored in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Where to watch Manchester United v Liverpool

You can watch Manchester United v Liverpool in the FA Cup at 3.30pm on Sunday, March 17, live on ITV

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win & both teams to score

2pts 19-10 Betfair, Hills

Manchester United v Liverpool odds

Manchester United 3-1

Liverpool 4-5

Draw 16-5

Manchester United v Liverpool team news

Manchester United

The Red Devils are confident that striker Rasmus Hojlund and centre-back Harry Maguire can return to the starting line-up. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should also be available after injury but Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount remain sidelined.

Liverpool

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate is unlikely to feature but midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be back in the squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Alisson, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are all out injured.

Manchester United v Liverpool predictions

Manchester United dug in to claim a goalless draw in December's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield, but they may struggle to keep their rivals quiet in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford.

That stalemate was a frustrating result for Liverpool, who were unable to break down the Red Devils despite having 34 attempts at goal.

In their previous five meetings with their rivals, however, the Reds had scored 21 goals and they warmed up for this cup quarter-final by completing an 11-2 aggregate rout of Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16.

Jurgen Klopp's men are hot favourites to add the Europa League to the EFL Cup title they won in a tense final against Chelsea last month.

And, while United should be fresher than their visitors after a week of rest, Liverpool look worthy favourites to win an entertaining cup tie in 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

The Reds raced into a 4-0 lead inside 14 minutes against Sparta on Thursday, when Mohamed Salah celebrated his first Liverpool start since New Year's Day with a goal and a hat-trick of assists.

Klopp is still missing several key players, with centre-back Ibrahima Konate likely to join goalkeeper Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones on the list of injury absentees.

However, he will be able to name a strong line-up at Old Trafford, where Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai – who all missed the EFL Cup final on February 25 – could be unleashed from the start.

Manchester United hope to welcome back striker Rasmus Hojlund, who missed their last four matches due to injury after scoring eight times in his previous eight appearances.

The Red Devils have started games strongly in recent weeks, opening the scoring in ten of their last 11 games including the 3-1 Premier League loss at Manchester City earlier this month.

Liverpool are this season's comeback kings, scoring 43 of their 65 league goals in the second half of matches. Seven of their ten FA Cup goals against Arsenal, Norwich and Southampton came after the break and the Manchester United-Liverpool double result is worth considering at 18-1.

The Reds won 2-0 at Arsenal in the third round but the profligate Gunners could have been out of sight by half-time so backing Liverpool to win and both teams to score looks the best approach at Old Trafford.

United were flattered by last weekend's clean sheet against Everton, who had 23 shots in their 2-0 defeat, and Erik ten Hag's side are hard to fancy, having lost eight of their last 17 home games in all competitions.

Key stat

Liverpool have scored 21 goals in their last six meetings with Manchester United

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Amrabat, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Diallo, Kambwala, Evans, McTominay

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Tsimikas, Quansah, Gakpo, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Darwin Nunez

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Manchester United v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

December's league meeting at Anfield ended 0-0 but both teams have scored in ten of Liverpool's last 13 games

Victor Lindelof to commit two or more fouls

The Swede, booked against Nottingham Forest in the previous round of the cup, could start at left-back for United up against Liverpool livewire Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah anytime assist

Salah marked his return to the starting 11 with three assists in the win over Sparta Prague and he has set up nine goals in 20 league starts this term

Pays out at 14-1 with Paddy Power (bets not including extra-time or penalties)

