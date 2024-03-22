Mansfield v Colchester predictions, odds and betting tips

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Mansfield v Colchester. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Mansfield v Colchester

You can watch Mansfield v Colchester in League Two at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 23rd, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Mansfield to win & both teams to score

1pt 7-4 bet365

You can bet on Mansfield v Colchester here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Mansfield v Colchester odds

Mansfield 9-20

Colchester 6-1

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Mansfield v Colchester predictions

A huge match at both ends of the League Two table sees leaders Mansfield entertain third-bottom Colchester – and the title-chasing Stags can triumph in a thriller.

There are reasons to suggest that on their day Mansfield are a cut above their title rivals, and since the start of February they have trounced Harrogate 9-2 and put five goals past both Salford and Bradford.

With 78 goals scored in 38 games Mansfield boast the fiercest attack in League Two and they will be feeling pretty confident about things after last weekend's 5-1 thumping of the Bantams.

Nigel Clough’s Stags have won four of their last five home matches and should hold a significant class edge over Colchester, who are lingering near the bottom following only one victory in 13.

The visitors have drawn seven of their last ten league games but eighth-placed Walsall were the highest-ranked opponent of the clubs they have shared the spoils with in that time.

That said, a consolation goal may not be beyond United in their desperation for points because Mansfield have managed only three clean sheets in their last 14 league outings.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Colchester’s last ten league matches.

More football predictions . . .

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

England v Brazil predictions, odds and betting tips: Three Lions can roar at Wembley

Ireland v Belgium predictions, odds and betting tips: No quick fix for John O'Shea

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Mansfield v Colchester

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Mansfield v Colchester in League Two.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Mansfield v Colchester.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.