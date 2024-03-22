England v Brazil predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on England v Brazil. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch England v Brazil

You can watch England v Brazil in an international friendly at 7pm on Saturday, March 23rd, live on Channel 4.

Match prediction & best bet

England

2pts 19-20 Betfair

England v Brazil odds

England 19-20

Brazil 29-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

England v Brazil team news

England

Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the Three Lions' squad due to injury and Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw and Callum Wilson are also sidelined. There are doubts over Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer, who missed training earlier this week.

Brazil

Goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson and outfield contingent Gabriel Martinelli, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Gabriel, Joelinton and Joao Pedro are all unavailable due to injury.

England v Brazil predictions

As the most successful team in World Cup history Brazil have often taken to the field with an aura of invincibility.

But the Samba Stars' traditional rhythm has been sorely lacking of late and they head to face Euro 2024 favourites England at Wembley on Saturday on a three-game losing sequence – their worst run since 2001 – and on the back foot in the early stages of World Cup qualifying.

Brazil's poor run brought an end to Fernando Diniz's six-month spell as interim head coach in January with experienced 61-year-old Dorival Junior taking the reins.

Dorival faces a tough start to his tenure with a pair of high-profile friendlies away to England and Spain on Tuesday.

Further down the line Dorival will need to correct his team's poor start to World Cup qualifying which has generated just seven points from the Selecao's opening six matches. But his more immediate priority is to get Brazil on a sounder footing in time for this summer's Copa America in the United States.

However, his endeavours are not helped by a deluge of injuries, including the absences of world-class goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson and influential outfield quartet Gabriel, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli, which have left his squad for this month's friendlies extremely thin.

Dorival has a choice of three uncapped goalkeepers – Bento, Leo Jardim and Rafael – all of whom ply their trade in the Brazilian top flight, and he must find replacements for first choice centre-backs Marquinhos and Gabriel, who paired up for both of last November's World Cup qualifying defeats to Colombia and Argentina. In total, 11 of Dorival's 26-man selection are yet to play at international level.

Brazil should have a more familiar look in attack with Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Richarlison in contention to start, but their issues at the back must be a major concern going such demanding fixtures.

England have their own injury problems with Bukayo Saka withdrawing from the squad and the left-back pool weakened be injuries to Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier.

But they look immensely strong in midfield thanks to the continuing development of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham and have a wealth of options in attack even if Harry Kane's ankle niggle means he cannot start on Saturday.

Phil Foden will look to continue his outstanding club form for Manchester City and Gareth Southgate's reserve attacking options include in-form Premier League stars Ollie Watkins, Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney and Jarrod Bowen.

Southgate is spoilt for choice in all areas and his biggest headache will be deciding who to leave out of his final Euro 2024 squad.

There was a sense of disappointment after England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France at 2022 World Cup, but the resurgent Three Lions are unbeaten in ten games since returning from Qatar and can begin to fine tune their bid for continental glory with a high-profile Wembley win.

Key stat

Brazil have lost their last three matches.

Probable teams

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Gomez; Rice, Bellingham; Maddison, Gallagher, Foden; Kane.

Subs: Chilwell, Dunk, Henderson, Mainoo, Rashford, Watkins, Toney, Bowen, Palmer.

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Luiz, Guimaraes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison.

Subs: Rodrygo, Galeno, Pereira, Andre, Murilo, Joao Gomes, Ayrton Lucas, Endrick, Couto.

Inside info

England

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Conor Gallagher

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Brazil

Star man Vinicius Junior

Top scorer Richarlison

Penalty taker Vinicius Junior

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Raphinha

Set-piece aerial threat Bremer

England v Brazil b et builder predictions

England to win

England are unbeaten in ten games since their quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup and they should be too strong for injury-hit Brazil at Wembley.

Phil Foden to score or assist

Foden has delivered 18 Premier League goal contributions (11 goals and seven assists) for Manchester City this season and can make his mark.

Over 3.5 goals

Four of England's last eight matches have generated at least four goals and there is every chance of a high-scoring outcome on Saturday.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

