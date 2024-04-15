Tuesday's EFL predictions, betting odds and tips: Valiants fighting losing battle

When to bet

Tuesday 7.45pm

Best bet

Wycombe

1pt 19-10 bet365, BoyleSports

Over 3.5 goals in Notts County v Stockport

1pt 31-20 Betfair

Tuesday's EFL predictions

Port Vale are staring down the barrel of relegation from League One and they look vulnerable once more when they host Wycombe on Tuesday.

The Valiants have won just one of their last ten home games and have the second-worst defensive record in the division, conceding 70 times in 43 outings.

Darren Moore’s men have lost three of their last four matches and have netted just twice in that run while conceding nine.

Wycombe have kept three clean sheets in a row, including a 2-0 win away to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury at the weekend, and Wanderers can make it two successive road victories.

Stockport secured promotion to the third tier with a win over Morecambe on Saturday and they can wrap up the League Two title with a win over Notts County.

However, there may be more value in siding with a high-scoring affair thanks to the hosts’ attacking style.

The Magpies have scored 86 goals and conceded 80 in 43 games this season, averaging 3.86 goals per 90 minutes.

Take the division’s most entertaining team to produce again with over 3.5 goals fancied to land once more in this clash.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.