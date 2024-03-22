Ireland v Belgium predictions, odds and betting tips: No quick fix for John O'Shea

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Ireland v Belgium. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Ireland v Belgium

You can watch Ireland v Belgium in an international friendly at 5pm on Saturday, March 23, live on Viaplay Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Belgium to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 7-4 general

Ireland v Belgium odds

Ireland 3-1

Belgium 21-20

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ireland v Belgium team news

Ireland

Liam Scales and Troy Parrott were forced to withdraw from the squad through injury so Ryan Manning has received a late call-up. Seamus Coleman is back in the squad following injury while Jake O'Brien, Sammie Szmodics and Finn Azaz are all in line to collect their first cap.

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are three high-profile absentees.

Ireland v Belgium predictions

An underwhelming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign brought an end to Stephen Kenny's tenure as manager and a new era for Ireland begins with interim head coach John O'Shea stepping up to the plate for a friendly encounter with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland had a tricky group to contend with, featuring heavyweights France, the Netherlands and Greece, but their only two wins from eight games came against minnows Gibraltar and they scored only nine goals throughout.

There wasn’t too much wrong with the Irish defensively - they conceded only ten times - but a lack of firepower means it is difficult for them to take that next step.

The latest 1-1 draw with New Zealand, another friendly encounter in Dublin in November, proved to be Kenny’s final game in charge.

And this looks a tricky starting point for O'Shea, a former defender himself most notably with Manchester United, against a Belgian side ranked fourth in the world by Fifa.

But Belgium are missing talisman Kevin De Bruyne as well as first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku, so it may not be as daunting as first feared and, given the nature of Ireland’s recent internationals, goals could be in short supply.

However there is still sufficient quality in the Red Devils’ ranks, including Premier League stars Leandro Trossard, Jeremy Doku and Amadou Onana as well as Leipzig forward Lois Openda, to think they can get over the line.

Ireland, sure to be lifted and well-organised by O’Shea, should keep things tight and eight of their last nine internationals have featured no more than three goals, including twice against France and twice against the Dutch.

Key stat

Belgium have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven internationals.

Probable teams

Ireland (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Coleman, Collins, Omobamidele, Doherty; Cullen, Knight; Ogbene, Szmodics, Johnston; Ferguson.

Subs: O'Shea, O'Brien, Brady, Smallbone, O’Dowda, Azaz, Idah, Obafemi.

Belgium (3-4-2-1): Sels; Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Castagne, Mangala, Vranckx, Doku; Bakayoko, Trossard; Openda

Subs: Onana, Tielemans, Vermeeren, Batshuayi, Lukebakio, Meunier, De Ketelaere, Deman.

