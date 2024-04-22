Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-off 7.45pm

Best bets

Doncaster draw no bet

3pts 7-10 Hills

Cheltenham

1pt 2-1 Coral, Hills

EFL predictions

Doncaster need four points from their final two games to guarantee themselves a place in the League Two playoffs and Rovers can bank three of them by defeating relegation-threatened Colchester on Tuesday night.

The battle for the top seven is fascinatingly poised with only fourth-placed MK Dons assured of an extended season.

Six teams are battling it out for the three other positions, including eighth-placed Donny, who have burst onto the scene with a nine-match winning streak.

Grant McCann's team are playing with bags of confidence and showed a never-say-die attitude to beat promotion rivals Barrow at the weekend, recovering from two goals down at half-time to register a remarkable 4-2 victory.

Rovers are riding the crest of a wave and are the last team injury-hit Colchester would want to face as they strive to secure the point they need to preserve their Football League status.

Colchester are battling it out with second-bottom Sutton United to avoid relegation to the National League but they may have to wait until Saturday to settle the issue.

Cheltenham are five points adrift of safety in the League One relegation scrap but they can take their survival fight to the final day with a home win over promotion-chasing Peterborough.

Darrell Clarke's side must win their final two games to have a chance of staying up and they can take the first step against Posh, who are expected to make wholesale changes as they prepare themselves for the strong possibility of finishing in the playoffs.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.