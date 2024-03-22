Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 1pm

Best bets

Derby

2pts 4-6 Coral

Gillingham

2pts 11-8 bet365

Doncaster

2pts 21-20 BoyleSports, Power

Salford or draw double chance

2pts 4-5 bet365, Hills

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Northampton v Derby

League One highflyers Derby are six wins away from guaranteeing automatic promotion and they can get the first of them by seeing off Northampton at Sixfields Stadium.

International call ups have limited the weekend's third-tier schedule to just three matches and presented an opportunity for Derby, who are the only top-six side in action.

The Rams have the chance to move within two points of leaders Portsmouth and, more importantly, establish a seven-point gap to third-placed Bolton, who they beat 1-0 at Pride Park Stadium last Saturday.

Last weekend's tussle with the Trotters was high on tension and largely devoid of free-flowing football but Derby got the job done in front of a season's best crowd of 32,538, much to the delight of the vast majority in the stands.

It was a fourth success on the spin for Paul Warne's side, who seem to have discovered the winning knack at a crucial stage of the season.

Warne's squad continues to be stretched by injuries and the Derby gaffer will be forced into a change up front with Stoke loanee Dwight Gayle facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

But Derby head to Northampton with plenty of confidence and will be facing a Cobblers side who seem to have gone off the boil.

Following promotion last season Northampton's main aim was to make sure of survival and they are sitting comfortably with 50 points on the board.

However, Jon Brady's side have gone five league matches without a win for the first time since October and they look ideal opposition for a Rams outfit eager to edge closer to the finishing line.

Morecambe v Gillingham

The race for League Two playoff places remains incredibly tight and tenth-placed Gillingham can give their chances a boost by beating Morecambe, who sit two places below them.

Stephen Clemence's Gills have gone four matches without a victory but they could count themselves unlucky in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Grimsby after dominating for long periods.

Gillingham have the best defensive record outside the top seven and their rearguard will be boosted by the return of central defender Conor Masterson after a one-game ban.

They have won four times on their travels in 2024 and should fancy their chances against Morecambe, who are on a three-game losing sequence.

The Shrimps were beaten 3-1 loss at Salford last Saturday and continue to be hampered by the absence of the injured Farrend Rawson, JJ McKiernan, Brandon Barker, Stuart Moore and Donald Love.

Doncaster v Forest Green

Doncaster have moved away from League Two relegation danger by taking 17 points from their last eight games and their resurgence can continue with a home win over second-bottom Forest Green.

Grant McCann's side have been playing like promotion contenders in recent weeks and are a solid bet to see off the visitors, who returned to the drop zone after last Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to basement boys Sutton.

Notts County v Salford

Notts County snapped a six-game winless sequence with Tuesday's 3-0 win at Bradford but they could be brought back down to earth at home to Salford.

The Magpies are only six points outside the playoff places but they have sustained four successive home defeats and look worth opposing against Salford, who have lost three of 14 games since New Year's Day.

Accumulator

Derby 13-20, Barrow 8-11, Doncaster Evs, Gillingham 11-8

£1 acca returns £13.59 with bet365

First goalscorer

Harry Smith Sutton United v Accrington

at 11-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Harry Smith leads the Sutton scoring charts with eight goals in 30 league appearances and he can get the basement boys off to a strong start against Accrington.

