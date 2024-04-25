EFL permutations: Who needs what on the final day in League One & League Two?

The EFL regular season concludes on Saturday but not before a pulsating final day during which promotions, playoff berths and relegations are set to be confirmed.

The champions are known in both divisions while the automatic promotion slots are also booked in League Two. But the battle for playoff spots is set to go to the wire and includes some late contenders, not least Doncaster, who were 1,000-1 to be promoted from League Two in February but are now 7-2 shots to go up and need just a point to make the playoffs after winning their last ten matches.

Derby set to secure automatic promotion from League One

Portsmouth have already been crowned champions in League One and looking to follow them into the Championship next term are Derby, who need just a point from their final game against relegated Carlisle to go up.

The Rams are 1-200 to do so while third-placed Bolton - 100-1 to make the top two - need a win over Peterborough, a Derby defeat and a goal difference swing of four.

Peterborough are assured of a playoff spot, meaning there are two more places up for grabs in the top six with Barnsley and Lincoln, 1-5 and 8-13 to make the playoffs, in the driving seat.

Oxford and Blackpool could yet sneak in, though, as they prepare to take on Exeter and Reading respectively on the final day. Oxford are 5-4 to make the playoffs, while Blackpool are 10-3 shots.

At the other end of the third tier, Carlisle, Port Vale and Fleetwood are already relegated and Cheltenham are 4-11 favourites to drop down with them.

The Robins will be relegated if they fail to win their final game against Stevenage, while Burton, 3-1 to go down, can secure survival with maximum points against Fleetwood.

Cambridge are outsiders for the drop at 10-1 and require only a point against Port Vale to stay afloat.

League Two set for six-way battle in playoff race

Switching attention to League Two, three of the four promoted clubs have already been confirmed prior to the final day.

Champions Stockport will be playing League One football next season along with Mansfield and Wrexham, who take up the automatic promotion berths.

The battle for the playoffs, meanwhile, is far from over.

MK Dons are assured of an extended season but it is a case of trying to fit six teams into the remaining three spots with Doncaster, Crewe and Barrow in control while Crawley, Bradford and Walsall eager to pounce in the event of any slip-ups.

Unsurprisingly, the teams from fifth to seventh are favourites to get the job done. Wins for each of them will secure playoff berths with Doncaster 1-33, Crewe 1-14 and Barrow 4-5 in the top-seven betting.

Doncaster have enjoyed a serious resurgence in 2024, having gone from 1000-1 shots for promotion in February to 3-1 heading into the final batch of matches.

At evens, Crawley are the most likely of the teams outside the top seven to sneak in on the final day - they will do so if they beat Grimsby and Barrow fail to see off highflyers Mansfield.

Bradford, who are two points off the top seven and will be heavily reliant on results elsewhere when they play Newport, are outsiders at 9-2 to make the playoffs.

A top-seven spot for Walsall, although mathematically possible, is highly unlikely and the Saddlers are out at 250-1.

Forest Green are set to drop out of the EFL and Sutton are on course to join them, although it is not a foregone conclusion.

Sutton are 1-100 to go down and will be relegated if Colchester, 25-1 for relegation, can avoid defeat in their final match against Crewe.