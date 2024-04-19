Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 12.30pm

Best bets

Doncaster

3pm Saturday

2pts 11-10 bet365

Blackpool

3pm Saturday

2pts Evs general

Wrexham

12.30pm Saturday

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

MK Dons

3pm Saturday

2pts 23-20 Betfair

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Doncaster v Barrow

League Two play-off hopefuls Doncaster are on an eight-match winning streak and their march towards the top seven can continue with a victory over sixth-placed Barrow.

Given the competitive nature of the EFL there is always scope for a fast finisher to burst on to the promotion scene.

However, Doncaster's rise up the standings has been remarkable - the Yorkshire club have climbed from 20th to ninth since the start of March.

Grant McCann's side have more work to do but if they can win their final three matches they will be guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

Based on the last few weeks, Donny are the last team any fourth-tier side would want to face.

And Barrow's task is made more difficult by the absence of key defender George Ray, who continues a three-match suspension.

Barrow are three points inside the top seven and have a game in hand on most of their rivals. But they have taken only one point from their last four fixtures and might have to wait until next week to rubber-stamp their right to an extended season.

The Bluebirds need five more points to make certain of a top seven finish but they are one of nine teams competing to secure the final three playoff positions.

Blackpool v Barnsley

The League One playoff race is less congested but Blackpool can ensure that it goes to the wire by beating Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool have been on the fringes of the top six for much of the campaign because they have lacked the consistency to make a bolder impression.

However, they have reeled off three straight league wins for the first time this season and have a decent chance of defeating the Tykes, who are five points above them.

Barnsley have been in the playoff positions since New Year's Day but their results have dipped and they have gained only one point from the last 12 available.

Neill Collins' side showed plenty of fight in Tuesday's 3-2 loss at leaders Portsmouth but they have lost the winning knack and could suffer against the Seasiders, who have beaten three of the top four teams in the division.

Crewe v Wrexham

Big spenders Wrexham are looking forward to third-tier football after clinching a second successive promotion and they can register a sixth win in seven by overcoming Crewe at the Mornflake Stadium.

Wrexham have big ambitions and will already be preparing to make an impact in League One.

Many of their players will be keen to stay on the journey and that should ensure that standards remain high in the remaining games.

The Red Dragons are battling with Mansfield to finish in second place and can boost their chances at the expense of injury-hit Crewe, who are not quite sure of finishing in the playoffs.

Crewe have lost their last two home fixtures and might have to rely on other results.

Harrogate v MK Dons

MK Dons are the only League Two side certain of a place in the playoffs and their build-up to to the post-season can start with a win at Harrogate.

Mike Williamson's side are looking for a response after last Saturday's 4-1 loss at home to Mansfield and they can sweep aside the Sulphurites, who have lost ten of 22 home league games.

Accumulator

Southampton 4-9, Blackpool 19-20, Doncaster 11-10, MK Dons 11-10

£1 acca returns £12.38 with bet365

First goalscorer

Robbie Apter Tranmere v AFC Wimbledon

at 9-1 BoyleSports

The exciting Blackpool loanee has scored 11 goals this season and looks a likely match-winner in Tranmere's last home game of the season.

