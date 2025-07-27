Racing Post logo
Tour de France

Tour de France 2025 review: Tadej Pogacar 1-4 for record-tying fifth win in 2026

Free cycling tips, best bets and analysis of the 2025 Tour de France

Overall winner Tadej Pogacar was typically part of a thrilling final day of the 112th Tour de France
Overall winner Tadej Pogacar was typically part of a thrilling final day of the 112th Tour de FranceCredit: AFP via Getty Images

A fabulous 112th Tour de France came to an incredible end as Wout van Aert soloed to victory to win on the Champs-Élysées for the second time in his career.

The traditional final procession stage, ending in a sprint along Paris's most famous boulevard, was revamped following the drama of last year's Olympic road race and included three additional loops of Paris, featuring three ascents of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre.

It's an innovation that is hopefully here to stay after a brilliant final day, accentuated by the rain.

Typically, Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey animated the race but it was his rival Jonas Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Van Aert who triumphed, attacking on the final climb and parting the Parisian droplets to power to a brilliant victory.

Tour de France review

Wout van Aert timed his attack to perfection to win stage 21 of the Tour de France
Wout van Aert timed his attack to perfection to win stage 21 of the Tour de FranceCredit: Getty Images

It may not have been his day on stage 21, but there was little doubt that Tadej Pogacar was the deserved winner of the Tour de France, and he's 1-4 to win a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey in 2026.

Visma-Lease a Bike's Wout van Aert won a mercurial final day of the Tour, attacking on the last of three ascents of the clattering cobbles of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre before soloing to glory to win on the Champs-Élysées for the second time in his career.

UAE Team Emirates XRG's world champion Pogacar had dominated the year coming into the Tour and justified his 4-11 for victory, holding off all that his great rival Jonas Vingegaard and the Dane's Visma team could throw at him.

The Slovene ended the Tour with four stage victories to contribute to his four minutes and 24 seconds overall advantage on Vingegaard.

His margin wasn't quite the six minutes and 17 seconds he triumphed by in 2024 but marked his fourth victory in six Tours, drawing level with Chris Froome.

The 26-year-old is one off a record five, and 2025 is the fifth year in a row in which he and Vingegaard have occupied the top two spots on the podium.

That one-two straight forecast, tipped by Matthew Ireland at the start, landed at 8-11 while the advised 2-1 on Jonathan Milan to win the points prize also came in as he added the Tour's green jersey to the maglie ciclaminos he won at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 and 2024.

Milan could look to go for green again at the 2026 Tour, which, after being raced exclusively within France in 2025, begins in Barcelona on Saturday, July 4.

After another injury-impacted season, Vingegaard will hope for a smoother build-up to next year's Grand Depart and is 4-1 to wrestle the maillot jaune back from Pogacar, while Scotland's Oscar Onley is 28-1 in the outright market after finishing fourth.

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the 2026 Tour de France.

Tour de France 2026 winnerOdds
Tadej Pogacar1-4
Jonas Vingegaard4-1
Remco Evenepoel14-1
Joao Almeida18-1
Florian Lipowitz18-1
Juan Ayuso20-1
Oscar Onley28-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change. Others on request

Tour de France stage-by-stage guide


Route (distance)TypeDescription
Stage 1Lille to Lille (185km)FlatWinner: Jasper Philipsen
Stage 2Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer (209km)HillyWinner: Mathieu van der Poel
Stage 3Valenciennes to Dunkirk (178km)FlatWinner: Tim Merlier
Stage 4Amiens to Rouen (174km)HillyWinner: Tadej Pogacar
Stage 5Caen (33km)Time trialWinner: Remco Evenepoel
Stage 6Bayeux to Vire Normandie (202km)HillyWinner: Ben Healy
Stage 7Saint-Malo to Guerledan (197km)HillyWinner: Tadej Pogacar
Stage 8St-Meen-le-Grand to Laval (171km)FlatWinner: Jonathan Milan
Stage 9Chinon to Chateauroux (174km)FlatWinner: Tim Merlier
Stage 10Ennezat to Mont-Dore (165km)MountainWinner: Simon Yates
Stage 11Toulouse to Toulouse (156km)FlatWinner: Jonas Abrahamsen
Stage 12Auch to Hautacam (180km)MountainWinner: Tadej Pogacar
Stage 13Loudenvielle to Peyragudes (11km)Mountain TTWinner: Tadej Pogacar
Stage 14    Pau to Superbagneres (183km)MountainWinner: Thymen Arensman
Stage 15Muret to Carcassonne (169km)HillyWinner: Tim Wellens
Stage 16Montpellier to Mont Ventoux (172km)MountainWinner: Valentin Paret-Peintre
Stage 17Bollene to Valence (160km)FlatWinner: Jonathan Milan
Stage 18Vif to Courcheval (171km)MountainWinner: Ben O'Connor
Stage 19Albertville to La Plagne (130km)MountainWinner: Thymen Arensman
Stage 20Nantua to Pontarlier (184km)HillyWinner: Kaden Groves
Stage 21Mantes-la-Ville to Paris Champs-Elysees (132km)FlatWinner: Wout van Aert
Scroll >>> table to view

Compiled by Matthew Ireland

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is the odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenia's world champion Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and is expected to line up as the overwhelming favourite.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the maillot jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

How long is the Tour de France?

The race is 23 days long and encompasses two rest days, usually on the second and third Monday.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

