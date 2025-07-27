Tour de France 2025 review: Tadej Pogacar 1-4 for record-tying fifth win in 2026

A fabulous 112th Tour de France came to an incredible end as Wout van Aert soloed to victory to win on the Champs-Élysées for the second time in his career.

The traditional final procession stage, ending in a sprint along Paris's most famous boulevard, was revamped following the drama of last year's Olympic road race and included three additional loops of Paris, featuring three ascents of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre.

It's an innovation that is hopefully here to stay after a brilliant final day, accentuated by the rain.

Typically, Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey animated the race but it was his rival Jonas Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Van Aert who triumphed, attacking on the final climb and parting the Parisian droplets to power to a brilliant victory.

Tour de France review

Wout van Aert timed his attack to perfection to win stage 21 of the Tour de France Credit: Getty Images

It may not have been his day on stage 21, but there was little doubt that Tadej Pogacar was the deserved winner of the Tour de France, and he's 1-4 to win a record-equalling fifth yellow jersey in 2026.

Visma-Lease a Bike's Wout van Aert won a mercurial final day of the Tour, attacking on the last of three ascents of the clattering cobbles of the Côte de la Butte Montmartre before soloing to glory to win on the Champs-Élysées for the second time in his career.

UAE Team Emirates XRG's world champion Pogacar had dominated the year coming into the Tour and justified his 4-11 for victory, holding off all that his great rival Jonas Vingegaard and the Dane's Visma team could throw at him.

The Slovene ended the Tour with four stage victories to contribute to his four minutes and 24 seconds overall advantage on Vingegaard.

His margin wasn't quite the six minutes and 17 seconds he triumphed by in 2024 but marked his fourth victory in six Tours, drawing level with Chris Froome.

The 26-year-old is one off a record five, and 2025 is the fifth year in a row in which he and Vingegaard have occupied the top two spots on the podium.

That one-two straight forecast, tipped by Matthew Ireland at the start, landed at 8-11 while the advised 2-1 on Jonathan Milan to win the points prize also came in as he added the Tour's green jersey to the maglie ciclaminos he won at the Giro d'Italia in 2023 and 2024.

Milan could look to go for green again at the 2026 Tour, which, after being raced exclusively within France in 2025, begins in Barcelona on Saturday, July 4.

After another injury-impacted season, Vingegaard will hope for a smoother build-up to next year's Grand Depart and is 4-1 to wrestle the maillot jaune back from Pogacar, while Scotland's Oscar Onley is 28-1 in the outright market after finishing fourth.

Latest Tour de France betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for the 2026 Tour de France.

Tour de France 2026 winner Odds Tadej Pogacar 1-4 Jonas Vingegaard 4-1 Remco Evenepoel 14-1 Joao Almeida 18-1 Florian Lipowitz 18-1 Juan Ayuso 20-1 Oscar Onley 28-1

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change. Others on request

Tour de France stage-by-stage guide



Route (distance) Type Description Stage 1 Lille to Lille (185km) Flat Winner: Jasper Philipsen Stage 2 Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer (209km) Hilly Winner: Mathieu van der Poel Stage 3 Valenciennes to Dunkirk (178km) Flat Winner: Tim Merlier Stage 4 Amiens to Rouen (174km) Hilly Winner: Tadej Pogacar Stage 5 Caen (33km) Time trial Winner: Remco Evenepoel Stage 6 Bayeux to Vire Normandie (202km) Hilly Winner: Ben Healy Stage 7 Saint-Malo to Guerledan (197km) Hilly Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 8 St-Meen-le-Grand to Laval (171km) Flat Winner: Jonathan Milan Stage 9 Chinon to Chateauroux (174km) Flat Winner: Tim Merlier Stage 10 Ennezat to Mont-Dore (165km) Mountain Winner: Simon Yates Stage 11 Toulouse to Toulouse (156km) Flat Winner: Jonas Abrahamsen

Stage 12 Auch to Hautacam (180km) Mountain Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 13 Loudenvielle to Peyragudes (11km) Mountain TT Winner: Tadej Pogacar

Stage 14 Pau to Superbagneres (183km) Mountain Winner: Thymen Arensman

Stage 15 Muret to Carcassonne (169km) Hilly Winner: Tim Wellens Stage 16 Montpellier to Mont Ventoux (172km) Mountain Winner: Valentin Paret-Peintre Stage 17 Bollene to Valence (160km) Flat Winner: Jonathan Milan Stage 18 Vif to Courcheval (171km) Mountain Winner: Ben O'Connor

Stage 19 Albertville to La Plagne (130km) Mountain Winner: Thymen Arensman

Stage 20 Nantua to Pontarlier (184km) Hilly Winner: Kaden Groves Stage 21 Mantes-la-Ville to Paris Champs-Elysees (132km) Flat Winner: Wout van Aert Scroll >>> table to view

Compiled by Matthew Ireland

Tour de France FAQs

When is the 2026 Tour de France?

The 113th Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, in Barcelona and concludes on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday, July 26.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 Tour de France?

Tadej Pogacar is the odds-on favourite to win a fifth yellow jersey after winning the Tour in 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Who is the defending Tour de France champion?

Slovenia's world champion Tadej Pogacar won a fourth Tour de France title in 2025 and is expected to line up as the overwhelming favourite.

Why does the Tour de France leader wear a yellow jersey?

The leader of the Tour de France wears a yellow jersey, or the maillot jaune, to signify their status at the top of the general classification. Yellow was chosen because the race's original sponsor, L'Auto, was printed on yellow paper.

How long is the Tour de France?

The race is 23 days long and encompasses two rest days, usually on the second and third Monday.

