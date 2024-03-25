Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans: IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 2pm Tuesday

Best bet

Ruturaj Gaikwad top Chennai Super Kings runscorer

2pts 5-2 general

Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans predictions

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings won their first match of the 2024 season under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and they continue their campaign with a home match against 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans.

Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and a four off the final two balls to seal a thrilling five-wicket victory in the 2023 final and another tight clash is expected between two of the main title contenders.

Gujarat also have a new captain this season and Shubman Gill led his side to a tense six-run win over Mumbai Indians, who collapsed from 107-2 to 162-9 in Ahmedabad.

The Titans' bowlers will be hoping to continue their good work at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, which has been confirmed as the venue for this season's final.

However, home skipper Gaikwad has a sensational record against Gujarat and he is worth backing to lead from the front.

The opener kickstarted Chennai's successful run-chase in the final with 26 off 16 balls and he had top-scored in his side's previous four matches against the Titans, making 73, 53, 92 and 60.

In November Gaikwad slammed his maiden T20 international century, a stunning 123 not out from 57 balls against Australia, and he may well extend his hot streak against Gujarat.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.