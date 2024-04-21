Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Riyan Parag to score 24 or more runs

1pt 5-6 bet365

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians prediction

Two IPL heavyweights collide on Monday afternoon as table-toppers Rajasthan Royals welcome five-time champions Mumbai Indians to Jaipur.

Rajasthan are setting the pace at the top, posting six wins from their opening seven matches, while Mumbai have made a stuttering start with Thursday's nine-run win over Punjab Kings only their third success of the campaign.

With the exception of star man Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai's bowling attack has been inconsistent and costly this season and that should play into the hands of a strong Rajasthan batting line-up.

One player who could capitalise is Riyan Parag, who has been a reliable source of runs for the Royals this season.

Parag has not put in the headline-grabbing performances of teammate Jos Buttler at the top of the order but he has made regular contributions, weighing in with knocks of 43, 84, 54, four, 76, 23 and 34 in Rajasthan's seven matches this season.

He is among the leading runscorers in the competition with 318 and the second of his three fifties came against Mumbai at the start of the month.

Parag could again play a key role for Rajasthan and he is worth backing to score at least 24 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.